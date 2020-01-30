Philbin was a 1985 National Merit Scholarship winner from Roxbury Latin School, according to the Globe archives. He is also a Harvard Law graduate.

Patrick Philbin, a lawyer who is defending President Trump at his impeachment trial and getting lots of exposure on national TV as the trial heads toward its climax, has ties to the Boston area.

Philbin went on to Yale University, graduating with a history degree in 1989, and then to Harvard Law, where he served as executive editor of the Harvard Law Review and graduated in 1992, according to his resume, which was submitted to Congress when he testified in 2007 to the House Armed Services Committee. He also has a diploma in legal studies from Cambridge University.

Advertisement

After graduating magna cum laude from Harvard Law, he clerked for US Court of Appeals Judge Laurence H. Silberman in the District of Columbia and then for US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, according to the resume.

He has worked in private practice and at the Department of Justice from 2001 to 2005, where he was a deputy assistant attorney general and an associate deputy attorney general, according to the resume.

The White House announced his appointment as deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president in February 2019.

During his time at the Justice Department, Philbin drafted opinions arguing that Republican President George W. Bush had the authority under the Constitution to establish military commissions at Guantanamo Bay to try to punish people tied to the Sept. 11 attacks, NPR reported.

Philbin was also an ally of James Comey, then the acting attorney general, in a now-famous fight over the legality of a secret surveillance program during the Bush administration, The New York Times reported. He accompanied Comey to the hospital room of Attorney General John D. Ashcroft in a showdown with White House officials over renewing the program.

Advertisement

Philbin later paid a price for his position on the surveillance program. Vice President Dick Cheney, who defended the surveillance program, blocked an appointment for Mr. Philbin a few months later as payback, the Times reported.

A C-SPAN tabulation earlier this week found that Philbin had taken the lead for the Trump defense team presentation in the Senate trial, which concluded Tuesday, racking up 112 minutes. He has since played a prominent role in the question-and-answer session that followed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Globe correspondent Matt Berg contributed to this report.

















Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com