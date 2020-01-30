“As officers approached the vehicle, they observed the rear passenger’s side occupant to quickly duck down and then back up,” police said in the statement.

Officers were patrolling the area of the Bromley Heath Housing Development when they saw a car fail to stop at the stop sign on the corner of Schiller Street and Minden Street shortly after 6 p.m., police said. Officers then pulled the car over in front of 124 Minden Street.

Police discovered two loaded handguns stashed inside separate backpacks after a car ran a stop sign in Jamaica Plain Wednesday night, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers found that the operator, 19-year-old Emerson Baez, of Dorchester, was driving without his license and without a rental agreement for the car, police said. They also saw that a jacket and backpack had been stuffed into the corner behind the driver’s seat.

A Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun that was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition was found inside the backpack, police said. Another Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, this time loaded with four rounds of ammunition, was discovered inside of a second backpack officers recovered from the car’s trunk, police said.

Paperwork containing the names of Baez and the backseat passenger, 21-year-old Jefferson Baez, of Roxbury, was found inside both backpacks, police said.

A large amount of marijuana was also found on Emerson Baez during the arrest, police said. The front passenger was identified by officers and and released from the scene, police said.

Both men were arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Emerson Baez was also charged with possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs.

Emerson Baez and Jefferson Baez will be arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court Thursday.

