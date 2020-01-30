PEABODY Author Kevin Carey, who teaches creative writing at Salem State University, will deconstruct the writing process and give would-be writers tips on the craft on Thursday, Feb. 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Peabody Institute Library South Branch, 78 Lynn St. Registration is helpful, but not required. For more information, call 978-531-3380 or visit peabodylibrary.org/calendar .

LOWELL A pop-up show and sale of heart-shaped works by more than 35 local artists is in the Arts League of Lowell Greenwald Gallery, 307 Market St., through Friday, Feb. 28. The valentines, which are a maximum of 10 inches in a variety of media, are priced at $5 and higher, with proceeds supporting the gallery’s exhibits, workshops, and presentations. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 12 to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Mary Hart at 781-856-4097 or mjhart206@gmail.com .

SALEM Diane Portnoy immigrated to the United States in 1948 with her Polish parents and settled in a Yiddish neighborhood of Malden. Her parents – who had survived the Holocaust – got factory jobs and eventually started their own business, but also faced ethnic harassment and other difficulties. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Portnoy will visit The House of the Seven Gables, 115 Derby St., to discuss founding The Immigrant Learning Center, a nonprofit organization in Malden that provides free English classes, educates the public about immigrants’ contributions, and conducts research on their economic contributions. For ticket information, call 978-744-0991 or visit 7gables.org.

REGIONAL “Truly, Madly, Deeply,” Mistral Music’s annual tribute to love, will include Brahms’ Liebeslieder Waltzes, Bolcom’s “The Serpent’s Kiss,” and a selection of opera arias by Rossini, Mozart, Bishop, and Lehár. There will be three performances: on Friday, Feb. 7,

at 6:30 p.m., in the founders’ Brookline home; on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m., at West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Rd. in Andover; and on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m., at St. Paul’s Church, 15 Harvard St. in Brookline. For tickets and more information, call 978-474-6222 or visit mistralmusic.org.

