HINGHAM The Unicorn Singers will perform a “Broadway Favorites” benefit for Horizons for Homeless Children, a Massachusetts nonprofit working to alleviate the stress of homelessness on families and children. The concert will include selections from “Pippin,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “A Chorus Line,” and other shows. The show will take place at Hingham Congregational Church, 378 Main St., on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at bcc-us.org; tickets will cost $35 at the door.
BROCKTON Fuller Craft Museum’s 2020 Biennial Members Exhibition features 37 museum members, including young students, mid-career art makers, and those who have been full-time artists for decades. Altogether, the 275 works submitted for this year’s exhibition range from ceramics, furniture, and photography to fiber, woodturning, and other craft media. A reception will take place at the museum at 455 Oak St. on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. Museum admission is $10 for adults, $8 seniors, $5 students, and free for members and children 12 and under. For more information see www.fullercraft.org.
Advertisement
SCITUATE The U2 tribute band The Joshua Tree reproduces the distinct sound of an internationally popular rock band, performing early fan favorites from the 1980 to 1987 period such as “Boy,” “War,” and “The Joshua Tree.” The show will take place at the River Club Music Hall, 78 Border St., on Friday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. Reserved tickets cost $40 and are available at www.eventbrite.com. General admission is $25.
SHARON “Conversations at the Meetinghouse” presents a talk on “Realignments in Syria Today” by Stuart Sears, a scholar of Arabic and Middle East history, with a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in early Islamic history. Talk planners said the collapse of the rebellion and withdrawal of US presence from Syria has created opportunities for other countries and forces. The talk will take place at The Unitarian Church of Sharon, 4 Main St., on Friday, Feb. 7, beginning at 7 p.m. It’s free. For more information see www.uusharon.org.
Advertisement
Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.