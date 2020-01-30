HINGHAM The Unicorn Singers will perform a “Broadway Favorites” benefit for Horizons for Homeless Children, a Massachusetts nonprofit working to alleviate the stress of homelessness on families and children. The concert will include selections from “Pippin,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “A Chorus Line,” and other shows. The show will take place at Hingham Congregational Church, 378 Main St., on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at bcc-us.org; tickets will cost $35 at the door.

BROCKTON Fuller Craft Museum’s 2020 Biennial Members Exhibition features 37 museum members, including young students, mid-career art makers, and those who have been full-time artists for decades. Altogether, the 275 works submitted for this year’s exhibition range from ceramics, furniture, and photography to fiber, woodturning, and other craft media. A reception will take place at the museum at 455 Oak St. on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. Museum admission is $10 for adults, $8 seniors, $5 students, and free for members and children 12 and under. For more information see www.fullercraft.org.