New Hampshire may provide a clearer Democratic winner in its primary than Iowa's caucuses, which may identify as many a three different victors in three different categories.

🎉Winner: New Hampshire

The Iowa Caucuses are four days away. With a four-way race for first place between Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren, the contest is super competitive. But even in Iowa, there is a sense that this state isn’t the center of the political universe like it traditionally has been every four years. Even worse, strategists and activists now wonder whether the first-in-the-nation caucus results will change the race.

Even though Iowa has been almost a singular focus for many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates — two moved here — it turns out Iowa might just punt to New Hampshire.

Some of this is Iowa’s fault, but most of it is not.

Typically this week, there would be wall-to-wall news coverage from Iowa, particularly in a contest so unsettled. Imagine cable news anchors talking with voters at diners and deep-dives into how each campaign is going door to door in key areas. But so far, no cable news stations have really moved to Des Moines.

Instead, there is wall-to-wall coverage of the Senate impeachment trial in Washington. The trial has kept four candidates in Washington and forced them to cancel events here.

Iowa is barely even in the national conversation. And voters’ focus will likely be elsewhere in two of the four remaining nights before the caucuses: President Trump will hold a Des Moines rally Thursday that will suck up local news coverage from Democratic candidates, and the Super Bowl is on Sunday.

Then, on Monday night, when eyes of the world turn to Iowa, the results might be very unsatisfying. In years past, the Iowa Democratic Party declared just one winner based on who won the largest percentage of delegates at caucuses statewide.

This year they are announcing three different numbers: the delegate percentages, the number of supporters each candidate won in the initial round of voting, and then the number of supporters each picked up at the end, after those backing candidates who didn’t win at least 15 percent were forced to reorganize with a different campaign.

In a field of a dozen candidates, and with the top-four essentially in a statistical tie, there is a very high likelihood here could be two legit winners, or maybe even three. If that happens, the Iowa vote won’t provide any clarity for Democrats nationally and will provide less of a boost for victors. The Iowa results also likely won’t winnow the field much either. Perhaps only Senator Amy Klobuchar, from neighboring Minnesota, would drop out after a poor performance here.

Provided that the impeachment trial doesn’t continue into next week — and that is a big if — all the real action this presidential primary cycle could be in New Hampshire.

And in New Hampshire, there will only be one winner.

