Bloomberg’s ad , a 60-second spot titled “George,” focuses on Houston woman Calandrian Kemp, who talks about how her son, an aspiring football player, was shot and killed. She then goes on to laud Bloomberg’s aim to fight gun violence.

The ads will be shown to audiences nationwide as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Around 100 million people are estimated to watch the football game, according to The New York Times .

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and President Trump both dropped their national Super Bowl ads on Thursday morning — ads that are reported to cost each campaign at least $10 million to air.

“I know Mike is not afraid of the gun lobby,” she says in the ad. “They’re scared of him. And they should be.”

Bloomberg said in a statement that he wanted his entire minute-long ad to focus on gun safety because “it matters to communities across the country and it will be a top priority for me as president.”

“Calandrian’s story is a powerful reminder of the urgency of this issue and the failure of Washington to address it," he said in the statement. "People will be rooting for different teams in the Super Bowl, but virtually all Americans — including people in both parties and a majority of gun owners — support universal background checks and other common sense gun laws.”

Bloomberg is a longtime backer of what he calls “common-sense’’ gun legislation and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars since his time as New York City mayor to combat gun violence, according to the Associated Press. Bloomberg’s ad will air after the halftime show.

Trump’s campaign apparently followed suit shortly after on Thursday, dropping one of his 30-second ads that will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday — which makes half the 60-second ad buy his campaign spent a reported $10 million on.

Trump’s other 30-second ad won’t be previewed until it airs during the game, his campaign said.

The Trump ad, titled “Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous,” starts with a movie-trailer voice echoing rhetoric made famous by former president Barack Obama: “America demanded change. And change is what we got.” It also uses reports from TV anchors, Axios, and Politico to tout wage growth and low unemployment rates, ending with Trump declaring, “And ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come.”

“Just as the Super Bowl crowns the greatest football team, nothing says ‘winning’ like President Donald Trump and his stellar record of accomplishment for all Americans,” said Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager, in a statement e-mailed to campaign subscribers shortly before noon on Thursday. “With an incredible economy, historically low unemployment, and a policy of putting America first, President Trump is most certainly Keeping America Great.”

Earlier this month, after it was reported that Bloomberg had bought an ad, The New York Times noted that the Trump campaign also said it had purchased air time.

“Hours after The New York Times reported Mr. Bloomberg’s plans, President Trump’s re-election campaign said that it, too, had reserved 60 seconds’ worth of advertising during the game for roughly $10 million,” the Times reported.

The ads will air the day before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, though neither candidate is really competing: Trump has an ironclad hold on the Republican nomination, while Bloomberg is skipping the four early-voting states to focus instead on Super Tuesday contests on March 3.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss