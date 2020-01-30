Like many people here, Berryhill has been distraught since Trump’s election, and this year felt compelled to do something.

Decision time in Iowa is fast approaching. On Monday night hundreds of thousands of Democrats will deliver the first clue about who will emerge as their nominee to take on President Trump.

ATLANTIC, Iowa — The sun has begun to set along the icy dirt road that runs for miles through farmland in this part of southwest Iowa and past Allison Berryhill’s house. She just got home from her real job, teaching high school, and now it’s time for her new second job — organizing a caucus.

Advertisement

“I just thought I can’t fix everything but I can do a little more,” she said.

So here she is, at her lace-covered dining room table, surrounded by paperwork. Sunday she will gather with other volunteers for last-minute arrangements. Between now and then are so many little details — print signs, e-mail volunteers, call the one volunteer who does not have e-mail.

In small communities like Atlantic (population roughly 6,600) and cities across Iowa, similar preparations are underway, with Democratic Party officials expecting a record caucus turnout.

Allison Berryhill, chair for Audubon County Precinct 2, displayed a form used by caucusgoers to fill out their first choice. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Every night this week, the party has held conference calls with precinct chairs to answer last-minute questions. State Democratic officials set the most important rules for the caucus but other decisions are up to caucus chairs like Berryhill — whether campaign representatives can make speeches during the event, or bring food, big banners, or extra volunteers to each caucus site, or whether to provide child care.

“We want it to be fair, we want it to be open, but that also means it’s going to look a little different in different precincts, even if the process is the same,” she said.

Berryhill, 60, lives in a green house perched on a hill, with big windows in the back that look out over the land her husband farms. Her dining room is decorated with her grandmother’s teacup collection and, lately, a lot of paperwork — forms for caucusgoers, a list of voters, the manual with a script for caucus night.

Advertisement

Berryhill’s caucus is one of just two in sparsely populated Audubon County. It will take place in Exira, a dot of a town known for its Fourth of July parade, about 12 miles from Berryhill’s home. She estimates about 150 people will gather in the local community center there, a low brown building behind TJ’s Pour House off the main road.

There are 99 counties in Iowa, laid out in a checkerboard across the rectangular state, a straightforward arrangement that puts the contorted shapes of New England counties to shame. Each county is divided into precincts and each precinct — there are 1,678 — has a caucus.

There are about 2 million people registered to vote in Iowa out of about 3 million residents, an all-time high for registration, according to the secretary of state. Of those, about 740,000 people are registered independents and the rest are split almost equally between the two parties.

The concept of a caucus is confusing to many who did not grow up here, and truthfully, it has become a little perplexing to Berryhill, now that she is in charge of one.

“I don’t know that it’s really all that complicated, it’s just a matter of trying to help everybody get through it,” she said.

Advertisement

But she is being nice. It is complicated.

In the simplest terms, people in Iowa vote with their feet. Instead of marking a ballot, they gather on caucus night in local school gymnasiums, community centers, or sometimes private living rooms and cluster in the corner of their preferred candidate.

“It’s really kind of a beautiful thing, it’s really grass roots, it’s ‘Let’s talk to each other and let’s do democracy,’ ” Berryhill said.

The concept has been criticized as impractical and outdated, excluding those who work late, parents of young children, and people whose first language is not English. But for now, the tradition continues.

The format is also unusually personal in an era of so much polarization, so some worry that people might hesitate to caucus because neighbors will see whom they pick. On the other hand, Democrats might find solidarity on Monday night, as they look around rooms and remember that they are not alone in a state that, in the 2016 general election, went for Trump.

“When a bunch of Democrats get together it’s very reassuring because we are a red state and there’s a lot of Trumpsters,” said Pat Crosley, chairwoman of the Democratic Party in Audubon County.

Wearing a campaign sticker for a Democrat in the grocery store in this conservative part of the state is a different story. “You get some looks like ‘oh boy,’ ” Crosley said.

In small towns and rural counties like Audubon, a caucus can bring together people who have known each other for decades. Crosley took piano lessons from Berryhill’s mother-in-law. On Saturdays, Crosley and her sister would ride their bikes from the neighboring farm to the one where Berryhill lives now.

Advertisement

The view from the kitchen window of the home of Allison Berryhill in Atlantic, Iowa. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Berryhill said it feels like Democrats are taking their duty to caucus more seriously this year because they are so determined to defeat Trump. And in her role organizing the caucus, she now feels a new level of ownership over the process.

"When I talk to the candidates and the candidates' representatives, I feel like I have a say," she said.

Caucus training has been taking place across the state for weeks, teaching people like Berryhill everything from how to project their voice across a room to how to use the mathematical formulas needed on caucus night. They were reminded to be cheerful.

Berryhill has been to two training sessions, plus one online, just to make sure she’s got it.

The event comes with lots of complex terms — alignment period, viability threshold, the proportional awarding of delegates, even something called an F(6)c situation, which she hopes to avoid. To make things more complicated this year, the state Democratic Party has instituted new rules, designed to make the caucuses more transparent and run faster.

The caucus system also requires a lot of work for each of the presidential campaigns, which is why a strong organization is so important. Each candidate aims to have one representative, dubbed a precinct captain, at every caucus site, to woo people to that candidate’s corner. Berryhill must coordinate with the precinct captains, too.

Advertisement

At the end of the caucus comes more math to figure out the complicated awarding of delegates. Yes, there is a hot line in Des Moines that Berryhill can call on caucus night in case something goes wrong.

Berryhill hasn’t chosen a candidate yet. She is trying to stay neutral because she is in charge. And honestly, she is torn. On Monday night, though, she plans to choose someone at the last minute.

“I wish there was one candidate that I thought, ‘This one could just do it,’ ” she said. “I will try to put out of my mind electability ... but who knows ... maybe I if I see all my smart friends over in that group I’ll go join them.”

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.