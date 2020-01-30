The blockbuster wasn’t that shocking. In his upcoming book, John Bolton writes that President Trump told him he was withholding funds to Ukraine until officials there agreed to investigate Hunter Biden. We all knew that, didn’t we? But the shocking thing in Monday’s front-page article “Memoir disputes president’s assertion” was Representative Adam Schiff asking GOP senators to show “moral courage” and allow witnesses.

Courage? To do their job to protect the Constitution? To want to know the truth before passing judgment? To keep the truth from being even more devalued? To put the country before their party?

Sad times when that qualifies as courage.