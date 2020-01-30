After that, I read everything of Zweig’s that I could get my hands on. Biographies (Erasmus, Mary Queen of Scots, Balzac). Biographical essays (Casanova, Tolstoy, Nietzsche). His novel (“Beware of Pity”), and many novellas. He was one of the most widely read European writers of the 1920s and ’30s. Some of his work was terrific, some was overwrought. From his memoir, “The World of Yesterday,” I learned of his privileged Viennese upbringing in a rich Jewish family; his love of books, music, and theater; his cosmopolitanism and delight in travel; and his conviction — after having seen Europe torn apart by one world war and now being destroyed by a second — that nationalism was the single greatest danger to the future of civilization. Zweig completed this memoir in 1941, in a small bungalow in Brazil where he was living, after having fled the Nazis. A few months later he and his wife killed themselves.

Once, years ago, when I was in bed with the flu, my husband brought me home a book from the library: a 1932 biography of Marie Antoinette by Stefan Zweig. I had no particular interest in the subject and had never heard of the writer, but after reading the first few pages, I was hooked. The voice was smart, juicy, opinionated, portraying the queen as an essentially decent but dull woman caught up in seismic historical events beyond her understanding or control.

Advertisement

Stefan Zweig was fatally disturbed by exile, dismantled by it. He couldn’t go home because there was no home.

For further insight into Zweig’s life and death, I recently turned to George Prochnik’s “The Impossible Exile: Stefan Zweig at the End of the World.” It’s a beautifully written, psychologically nuanced biography.

But beyond that, Prochnik’s book is also a brilliant — and timely — consideration of what it means to be a refugee and an exile.

To be exiled is to lose one’s country. In Zweig’s case, to be exiled was to lose everything. When he fled the Nazis, he went first to England, then to the United States, then to Brazil. He found physical safety but lost everything he valued. His books; his publishers; his collections of manuscripts and musical scores; the other writers with whom he talked and argued in his beloved coffeehouses; and finally, as Japan and the United States entered the war, his sense that any place could be truly a refuge. He was haunted by the knowledge that millions of other Jews were still trapped in Europe — haunted by what Prochnik calls “the moral arbitrariness of his own survival.”

Advertisement

Zweig was fatally disturbed by exile, dismantled by it. He couldn’t go home because there was no home. The place he came from had become unrecognizable, monstrous. Even the German language — the language he thought in and wrote in, the language in which he was most himself — had become monstrous, debased by the hate-filled lies of Nazi rhetoric.

Prochnik’s book is a map of the psychological contours of exile. By interweaving some of his own family’s story into its pages — his grandparents’ flight from Hitler’s Vienna, the “disequilibrium” of their coming to America — he implicitly widens Zweig’s personal experience to illuminate the condition of exile as a whole. Reading Prochnik, you can’t help multiplying his portrait of Zweig times the millions of refugees in the world today. You are newly aware that for each of these individuals, exile is not just a question of crossing a border, getting papers, finding food and shelter and a livelihood — though those things are already formidable, if not insurmountable, problems. A refugee comes to a place that is not home after fleeing a place that is no longer home; and while some may land on their feet, for others exile will always be an impossible condition.

Advertisement

All through his reading life, Zweig was passionate about choosing what Prochnik calls “the right book for the hour.” And this was the phrase that stayed with me through “The Impossible Exile,” with its quietly elegant prose, its sympathetic portrayal of Zweig, and most of all its insight into the human cost of flight and displacement.

Joan Wickersham is the author of “The Suicide Index” and “The News from Spain.” Her column appears regularly in the Globe.