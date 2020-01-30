Re “ NPR reporter is banned from Pompeo’s plane” (Page A7, Jan. 28): The entire press corps covering Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ought to refuse to fly with him until the person we entrust with negotiating the world’s most troubling and dangerous issues calms down sufficiently to find a more diplomatic approach to his problem with the press.

Where is the outcry over this bullying of a reporter?

Re “Trump praises Pompeo for NPR spat” (Daily Briefing, Jan. 29): What does it say of us when an appointed official can verbally abuse and harass a news reporter for doing her job? What more does it say about our country when the president gives this official, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an attaboy and the staff of the president cheer?

What does it say of our ethical and moral fiber that there is not more of an outcry?

Dorothy Driscoll

Marshfield