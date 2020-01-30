In the US Senate, it’s the snarl of Jack Nicholson versus the wisdom of William Shakespeare as impeachment jurors calculate the trials and tribulations of the truth.

It was Nicholson as Nathan Jessup, the contumelious Cuba-stationed colonel from “A Few Good Men,” who uttered the cinematically famous line, “You can’t handle the truth.”

And it was impish servant Launcelot Gobbo who in “The Merchant of Venice” observed that “at the length truth will out.”

Those two views frame the dilemma facing the Republican-controlled Senate as the crucial vote approaches about whether to hear from witnesses before delivering their impeachment trial verdict on President Donald Trump.

If former national security adviser John Bolton testifies and says what his yet-to-be-published book reportedly does, that’s Jessupian-level bad news. The president’s defense and defenders can’t handle what is clearly true. Why? Because it smashes to smithereens their contention that Trump did nothing wrong here.

At one point, their assertion was even fuller: That Trump absolutely hadn’t, as the House charged, withheld congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine in an attempt to force that country to announce an unwarranted investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Although both Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland have said there was such an effort involving either the suspended aid or a coveted White House meeting, the president’s defenders had denied that. Now, with Bolton prepared to say the same thing, that argument is undergoing a subtle evolution. Yes, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio will insist from now until doomsday that there was no quid pro quo. But Trump defenders who are quicker on the uptake have, um, revised and amended their message. Power-abusing quid pro quos are now largely okay.

But all of those arguments are easier to make in the abstract than with a witness like Bolton offering first-hand confirmation of what was said by Mulvaney, prior to the world’s clumsiest walk-back: Yes, the president did hold up aid in an attempt to leverage political gain for himself.

Which is the danger and difficulty that hearing from Bolton poses.

But there’s an equal danger to not doing so — and that’s where Launcelot’s declaration comes in. One way or another, the truth will come out.

Yes, the administration is now ever so conveniently claiming that Bolton’s manuscript is chockablock with top-secret information, a review of which could delay its publication. However, just as we’ve learned in broad strokes what Bolton’s book says, sooner or later we’ll get his full story. If it’s sooner, the American citizenry should have an inside-the-Oval Office account of Trump’s attempted skullduggery before November.

A senator will look foolish indeed if he or she voted against hearing from Bolton if and when his damning details come out.

So there you have it, the Jessup v. Launcelot dilemma. When it comes to the truth, do Republican senators duck and cover or stand and uncover?

The only legitimate and honorable course is one that confronts the truth, no matter how tough, rather than hiding behind process arguments to avoid it.

That means hearing from Bolton and admitting what’s apparent: The president abused his power here. Such an acknowledgment doesn’t mandate convicting Trump. Senators can certainly maintain that his abuse isn’t sufficiently dire to justify removal, particularly not with an election just nine months away.

Yes, it’s a more nuanced and therefore difficult argument. But in conceding the obvious truth, it would be both honest and worthy of respect. Indeed, if the political circumstances were reversed, it’s easy to imagine Democratic senators offering a similar defense of a Democratic president.

Which makes it more the pity that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a man who seems to aspire to the legacy of small-minded partisan tactician, is doing everything he can to keep Bolton from testifying.

In a body with 53 Republicans, the Democrats are waging an uphill battle to find four Republican colleagues with the courage and independence to do the right thing.

Good luck to them in that search.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh