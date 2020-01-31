So the air of disorientation that hung over Symphony Hall on Thursday night could be easily understood. The musicians’ enormous touring trunks, I was told, had already been loaded into the back stage area. The evening’s printed program books carried a prominent notice about the tour, prompting excited discussion among those not yet updated. And orchestra staff seemed to be in a state of disbelief.

Launching the Boston Symphony Orchestra, all of its personnel and all of its cargo, on a tour of four cities in East Asia requires a massive whirring machine of interlocking systems, mind-boggling logistics, and years of preparation. On Thursday morning, just days before departure, the plug was pulled on that vast machine and the tour was summarily canceled due to concerns over the growing threat of coronavirus.

Advertisement

Scheduled for performance on Thursday night, naturally, was one of the tour programs originally slated for the visits to Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. In a musical equivalent of bringing your faraway hosts some delicacies from your own local cuisine, the program was well-stocked with music closely associated with the Boston Symphony: Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra, commissioned by Serge Koussevitzky and premiered by the BSO in 1944, and the Suite No. 2 from Ravel’s “Daphnis and Chloé,” long one of the orchestra’s signature party pieces. Between the two came Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 with the formidable Yefim Bronfman as its soloist.

Just because the orchestra has a long history performing a particular score, however, does not necessarily mean that its young music director does. In the case of the Bartok, Andris Nelsons’s interpretation felt decidedly like a work in progress. There were plenty of fine individual or sectional performances — the glowing brass chorale in the second movement, the violas’ dark-amber threnody in the “Elegia,” the trombones’ scornful raspberries in the fourth — but too often the movements came across as a collection of well-executed sections rather than a coherent narrative whole. Nelsons’s curiously spacious take on the work’s ending also seemed to diminish the power of its final bars. Tellingly, while BSO audiences are typically generous with their standing ovations for less brilliant works than this one, Thursday’s account drew only about half of the hall to its feet.

Advertisement

It was clear from the Mozart Concerto’s opening notes that this work was going to fare better. Nelsons has a knack for lavishing the orchestral accompaniments in classical concertos with more care than they typically receive, and this approach once more yielded results on Thursday. The ensemble set up Bronfman for his first entrance beautifully, and he traversed the entire concerto with a winning mix of lyric delicacy and rhythmic élan. Most memorable was his account of the slow movement’s opening theme, a seemingly simple tune that Bronfman silvered with a wistful eloquence that made it nothing short of transporting.

After the Mozart, Nelsons and the orchestra drew the night to a close beneath a veil of French sumptuousness. The Second Suite of “Daphnis” opens with the composer’s famous depiction of daybreak, here deftly conjured from the diaphanous orchestral textures and capped with a rewarding sonic bloom. Principal flute Elizabeth Rowe’s solo work in the “Pantomime” movement was exemplary, and the orchestra concluded with a propulsive account of music Ravel described as “a joyous tumult.” This time the entire hall rose swiftly to its feet.

Advertisement

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, Thursday

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.