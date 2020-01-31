Dropkick Murphys dropped two singles Friday — “Smash [Expletive] Up,” accompanied by a black-and-white, retro-looking video, and a cover of Scottish musician Gerry Cinnamon’s 2019 song “The Bonny.”

The Boston band released the songs while on tour in Europe, but plan to return home in March for a string of six concerts at various venues around Boston named “Dropkick Murphys’ Boston Blowout.” Along with the singles, the band announced the openers for each show of the tour. including Lars Fredericksen, Glen Matlock, and Lenny Lashley.