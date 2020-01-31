Jessica Stern (“ My War Criminal : Personal Encounters with an Architect of Genocide ”) reads at 3 p.m. at the Concord Bookshop, 65 Main Street, Concord.

Jaclyn Friedman (“Believe Me: How Trusting Women Can Change The World”) is in conversation with Stacey Malone at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway St., Cambridge… Howard Bryant (“Full Dissidence: Notes from an Uneven Playing Field”) reads 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge… Sarah Kozloff (“A Queen in Hiding”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline.

TUESDAY

Gish Jen (“The Resisters: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Patrick Sweeney (“Fear is Fuel: The Surprising Power to Help You Find Purpose, Passion, and Performance”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont… Abdi Nor Iftin (“Call Me American”) reads at 7 p.m. at Billerica Public Library, 15 Concord St., Billerica.

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Emily Nemens (“The Cactus League: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Donna Jackson Nakazawa (“The Angel and the Assassin: The Tiny Brain Cell That Changed the Course of Medicine”) is in conversation with Bina Venkataraman (“The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age”), at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Zach Norris (“We Keep Us Safe: Building Secure, Just, and Inclusive Communities”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Ariana Neuman (“When Time Stopped: A Memoir of My Father’s War and What Remains”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Dayna Altman (“Bake It Till You Make It: Breaking Bread, Building Resilience”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Amy K. Green (“The Prized Girl”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

FRIDAY

Sanjay Krishnan (“V.S. Naipaul’s Journeys: From Periphery to Center”) reads at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Joel Christian Gill (“Fights: One Boy’s Triumph Over Violence”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Bradley Trumpfheller (“Reconstructions”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Wayne Miller (“Burn Boston Burn--The Story of the Largest Arson Case in the Country”) reads at 2 p.m. at the Franklin Public Library, 118 Main St, Franklin... Linda Balliro (“Being a Singer: The Art, Craft, and Science”) reads at 6 p.m. at I Am Books, 189 North St., Boston.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at www.bostonglobe.com/arts/books.