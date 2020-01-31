When Netflix’s “The Crown” premiered in 2016, creator Peter Morgan said it was the first of six seasons of the series, and that a different actress would play Queen Elizabeth for two season each.

The plan has changed. Morgan has announced that, while working on season 5, he decided that it would be “the perfect time and place to stop,” as he said in a statement. Therefore, there are only two seasons of “The Crown” left, a second one starring Olivia Colman and then one starring…