When Netflix’s “The Crown” premiered in 2016, creator Peter Morgan said it was the first of six seasons of the series, and that a different actress would play Queen Elizabeth for two season each.
The plan has changed. Morgan has announced that, while working on season 5, he decided that it would be “the perfect time and place to stop,” as he said in a statement. Therefore, there are only two seasons of “The Crown” left, a second one starring Olivia Colman and then one starring…
Imelda Staunton. In the same announcement of the shortened length of the series, Morgan confirmed the casting of the amazing Staunton — Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies and an Oscar nominee for “Vera Drake” — as the queen for the final season. By the way, Staunton appeared in the “Downton Abbey” movie alongside her real-life husband, Jim Carter, who plays Mr. Carson.
Morgan has already said that the series will not extend into the current Meghan Markle era, and there will not be material about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
