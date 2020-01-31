Delta Air Lines Inc. will suspend all flights to China due to health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first U.S. carrier to take such action.

Flights will cease from Feb. 6 through April 30, Delta said in a statement Friday, a day after the U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China. European carriers including British Airways, Air France and Deutsche Lufthansa AG had already halted flights.“Between now and Feb. 5, Delta will continue to operate flights to ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so,” Delta said.

The shutdown of air connections with China is deepening the economic disruption from the coronavirus, which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization. The halt of flights to Beijing and Shanghai underscores stepped-up concern, since both cities are hundreds of miles from the focus of the outbreak around Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province.