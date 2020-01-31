Known for its food-and-wine pairings and waterfront views, Meritage has been in business at the Boston Harbor Hotel for 17 years.

Another vintage Boston restaurant will soon close: Meritage Restaurant + Wine Bar, which is inside Boston Harbor Hotel, will shutter following service on Saturday, Feb. 15, according to a representative. It will be repurposed as a private event space.

“Its concealment may be one reason it is not more frequently discussed. Places like this — in hotels, on the water — are the duck boats of the restaurant world. But take a seat on a golden evening, take in the view, and get on board with the tourists. This is a beautiful spot,” critic Devra First wrote in a mixed 2015 critique.

The hotel will continue to operate Rowes Wharf Sea Grille and Rowes Wharf Bar, and executive chef Daniel Bruce will continue to oversee the hotel’s food operations and its annual Boston Wine Festival.

