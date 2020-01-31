Calling all kids (and their tired parents): The Boston Children’s Museum (308 Congress St.) has launched a redesigned play space tailored for kiddos 3 and under. Turn them loose on an adventure landscape with climbing, jumping, and sliding activities, from hills to wobbly bridges; pretend-play activities with Jeeps, forests, caves, and treetops; a train table; and messy fun like play dough and paint. There’s also a special baby area (so they don’t get mowed down by excited toddlers) and a STEAM area with wind tunnels, a light wall, and more. A nursing room and a family bathroom are nearby. Visit daily from 10 a.m. Kids under 12 months are free. www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org