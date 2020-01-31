Though Krasinski was involved in the film as a writer, producer, and director, it was unclear whether he would reprise his role in the sequel because — spoiler alert — his character dies at the end of the first film. But as soon as the trailer begins, Krasinski is there, asking an officer what’s going on mere seconds before one of the many-legged monsters featured in the first film leaps into frame.

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Paramount released a 30-second teaser for “A Quiet Place Part II” set to air during the pregame that features an unexpected surprise: John Krasinski .

Advertisement





In a behind-the-scenes featurette released at the same time as the teaser, Krasinski made clear that “A Quiet Place Part II” takes place directly after the events chronicled in “A Quiet Place,” and it appears the scene in the trailer that features him is a flashback to when he and his family first encountered the monsters that eventually take over the world.

In the featurette, Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt laid out the challenge her character faces in “A Quiet Place Part II,” with a newborn baby in town and Krasinski’s character gone.

“Evelyn is now a single parent,” Blunt said. “Newborn baby, the barn’s burnt down, the house is destroyed, and she’s out there on her own and she has to protect these children.”

“A Quiet Place Part II” creeps into theaters March 20.