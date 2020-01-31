“Hi. I’m Tom Brady and I am a cry baby and I have a [expletive] in my chin!” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady read from a phone.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and other NFL players went on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night for the show’s fourth NFL edition of “Mean Tweets.”

While the segment featured Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, Patriots running back Sony Michel, and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw reading mean tweets, Brady seemed to take the most hits.

“[Expletive] you Tom Brady you fat [expletive] I hope you cry,” one Twitter user wrote.

Brady laughed.

“I do cry, too," he said, still smiling.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who along with Mahomes, will be taking the field at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Sunday for Super Bowl LIV, also stopped by to see what Twitter users had to say about him.

“This dude Travis Kelce looks like the Notre Dame leprechaun,” Kelce read.

Other users also took aim at various players’ looks.

“Joey Bosa’s nose is so big it looks like he been lying every day for his whole life," read Bosa, a defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers.

”That’s a good one," Bosa deadpanned.

Some Twitter users stuck to the players’ skills on the field.

“Pray for Devin Funchess. Ain’t nothing wrong with him, he just [expletive] sucks,” the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver read.

The segment ended with one last dig at Brady.

“[Expletive] you Tom Brady I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks,” Brady read.

“That’s [expletive] up,” Brady said, directly into the camera.

“When you’re attacking the Pats," host Jimmy Kimmel said with a laugh after the segment, "you’ve gone too far.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.