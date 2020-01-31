Tara Foley likes it clean. She founded Follain back in 2013 to promote clean beauty brands after realizing that eating clean wasn’t enough. The natural beauty has since launched her own line of skin-care products, adding new potions periodically. Recent introductions, including Follain Toning Mist, $18, and Follain Ultra Hydrating Mask, $34, are perfect for winter upkeep. Follain, 65 Charles St., Boston, 857-233-5211‬, and 53 Dartmouth St., Boston, 857-284-7078‬, follain.com