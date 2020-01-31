Go on a blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Follow us on Instagram or Twitter @dinnerwithcupid.

His interests: Real estate investing, Italian language and culture, sports

GRACE JOSE: 24 / care coordinator

Her interests: Singing, journaling, fashion

When she is happiest: Traveling to a new place to learn about different cultures

8 P.M. QUATTRO, NORTH END

FRESH START

Henry This was my second Cupid experience, but I always enjoy meeting new people.

Grace My roommate had done it and encouraged me to give it a shot.

Advertisement

Henry I was calm. I had already done this once, so that made it easier.

Grace I watched Netflix and touched up my makeup. I was almost late because I couldn’t figure out what to wear. I was wearing a black sweater and didn’t want to look too morbid. So I put on my favorite red sweater and houndstooth boots before heading out.

Henry My date was tall and wearing a dark coat. The coat complemented her lipstick and dark hair.

Grace He looked physically fit and had a very mature face. I’m generally more attracted to people with darker features, but I still thought he was cute.

DO OVERS

Henry She had sangria and I had wine. We talked about the restaurant and a little background info.

Grace We launched into talking about careers, where we grew up and went to school. We talked about what kind of food we liked, what we liked to cook. I outed myself as a millennial by saying I loved learning new recipes through HelloFresh.

Henry We both meal prep, so we talked about cooking a bit.

Grace He said his favorite food was Italian, which was funny considering we were at an Italian restaurant. I learned that he was Italian and that he studied there in college.

Advertisement

Henry I was comfortable, she was friendly and things went fine.

Grace By the time we got drinks, I felt relaxed and enjoyed the conversation. We decided we wanted to get an appetizer and ended up getting this eggplant lasagna dish, which turned out to be really good.

Henry The eggplant appetizer was the best part.

Grace I got a pasta dish and he got steak tips. He offered to share some, which I thought was really sweet. We shared ricotta pie and were both too full to finish.

TIME AFTER TIME

Henry We did not do anything after. We had both had long weeks and agreed that it was ideal to leave then.

Grace He was really sweet, thoughtful, and a good listener, but I didn’t necessarily feel more attracted to him as the night went on. We were friendly but not necessarily flirty.

Henry We paid the bill, exchanged numbers, and hugged goodnight.

Grace I told him I’d check out the restaurant he barbacks at, since he kept recommending it. We didn’t make plans to hang out and left it up to chance.

SECOND DATE?

Henry I don’t think so. I never felt a strong attraction between us.

Grace I would be open to it.

POST-MORTEM

Henry / B+

Grace / B+

_____________

Go on a blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid. Follow us on Instagram or Twitter @dinnerwithcupid.