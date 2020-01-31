Hop on your trusty starfighter and jump at the speed of light over to the Somerville Theatre for the 45th annual Boston Science Fiction Film Festival . Featuring everything from time-travel thrillers and zany space comedies to workshops on filmmaking, this 11-day celebration of sci-fi culminates in a 24-hour marathon of cult classics. Through February 17. Individual screenings from $15. bostonscifi.com

Opening Friday

Reimagined Classic

Theater ensemble Imaginary Beasts bring a beloved fable to life in their whimsical rendition of Hansel and Gretel — the medieval German folk tale that pits an ingenious pair of siblings against a wicked witch. At the Charlestown Working Theater. Through March 1. From $25, 12 and under $12.50. imaginarybeasts.org

Saturday

Charitable Music

Rockers and jocks will unite for the 20th annual Hot Stove Cool Music Concert at the Paradise Rock Club. Headlined by alt-rock band Letters to Cleo, the event also features the musical talents of prodigal son Theo Epstein, longtime baseball writer Peter Gammons, and many more. Proceeds go to Epstein’s charity, Foundation To Be Named Later. General admission $50. ftbnl.org

Opening Saturday

Boatloads of Fun

If your perfect weekend consists of cruising Massachusetts Bay with a fishing pole in hand, don’t miss the annual New England Boat Show, which runs until February 16 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Spend your day sharpening your boating skills with marine experts while kids can have a blast captaining a miniature paddle boat. $14 in advance, $16 at the door; 12 and under free. newenglandboatshow.com

Sunday

Wintry Walk

Join wildlife experts at Mass Audubon’s Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in Westport for Snowshoeing the Shoreline, a 2-mile coastal adventure where you’ll learn to identify signs of animal life while scanning the skies for snowy owls. This event is BYOS — Bring Your Own Snowshoes. $14 members, $16 non-members. massaudubon.org

