Q. I ended a disastrous relationship six months ago after learning my partner was secretly a weed smoker and porn addict who habitually paid for sex. These behaviors were linked to mental illness. In his previous relationship, he’d do these things, get caught, fall into a depression, and his ex would “help him heal.” Rinse and repeat.

After a two-year long-distance relationship, during which he managed to conceal these elements of himself, we started living together. Ten months in, he started to act strangely. Two months later, I discovered he was partaking in these habits. I split up with him right away and spent a few months licking my wounds and really analyzing my propensity to get into relationships with men who turn out to be addicts and emotional abusers.

A couple of weeks ago I signed up for Bumble, and discovered that my ex has a profile in which he says he is a non-smoker looking for a relationship. I feel so sorry for any woman he meets on the site — I wish I could warn them. How do I feel OK about dating again, knowing the person behind the profile could be downright lying about themselves? How do I spot the secure and stable men? How do I stop feeling like I have a responsibility to warn his future girlfriends? — Aftermath

A. “How do I feel OK about dating again knowing that the person behind the profile could be downright lying about themselves?”

This is a tough question, given your experience. I understand why you might walk into dates thinking, What don’t I know? That’s why you’ll take your time with the people you like. You’ll ask questions and meet their friends and family. You’ll get to know what they’re like at home before you live with them.

For the record, I’m not saying you made any mistakes with your pace — you assumed the best of this ex and went with your gut. But next time you’ll require more information. That’s OK.

I do hope you’re talking to some kind of professional as you process your pattern. Maybe it’s time for therapy/counseling, even in a group. Also, maybe app dating shouldn’t be your primary method for meeting a partner right now. Set-ups are great because they require a real-life connection. Think about asking friends and acquaintances for help.

As for warning the future girlfriends, that’s not your job. Focus on taking care of yourself by blocking him. — Meredith

Do you think everyone on dating sites is 100 percent honest? My guess is it’s closer to 40 percent. Maybe. Everyone lies to an extent.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE

You need to give yourself a ton of credit for getting yourself out of this situation. You recognized the problem and walked right away.

ENJOYEVERYSANDWICH

Absolve yourself. You made a mistake. You corrected that mistake. You are not responsible for other women making the same mistake.

HARRISBLACKWOODSTONE

There is a Polish saying: Nie mój cyrk, nie moje małpy (not my circus, not my monkeys).

RED-SPECK

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.