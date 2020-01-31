Calvin Hennick is a brave father, and his story “Raising a Black Boy in America” (December 8) is heartfelt and powerful. He is right, racism in America is not over. It will not be over in his lifetime or in his son’s. Even American presidents — including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison — owned slaves. In our own time, the brutal murders of black teenagers like Trayvon Martin by white people who went free are powerful reminders. Parents like Hennick need to protect their black sons as they try to create a more just, inclusive, and welcoming world.

Natick

Thank you to Hennick for sharing this experience; his courage is admirable. My fiancee is a Nigerian-American woman. Some of Hennick’s comments are exact, word-for-word thoughts that I have had in regard to these topics. I pray I will handle whatever comes toward my family with the same courage, grace, and dignity.

Tommy Crabill

Springfield

To say the writer’s story is moving is an understatement for any parent or sensitive, caring person. It is important to share our reality in hopes that it may some day approach our expectations.

Bruce Tofias

Wayland

I believe my students became somewhat aware of what it means to grow up Black when we discussed what to do in the event a police officer pulls you over. Many of the white students said they were told by their parents to be polite and cooperative; the Black student said his parents told him to roll down the window and drape his arms over the side of the car so that the officer knew he was unarmed. Silence followed.

Kathleen Drane

Plymouth

Very helpful in understanding how a parent is forced to start helping a child deal with racism in America. Too many times, white people say they are not racist, but don’t actually act on that. The writer does not have that option. We all have a responsibility to fight racism, not just those who are victims of it.

Tom Lemaire

Acton

This story was honest and heartfelt. I have had similar experiences and had “the talk” with my children about perceptions of young Black men. It’s harder for my husband because he’d never experienced racism until we were married and had children. It’s a heartbreaking reality.

Laverne Curley

Chesapeake, Virginia

I am an elderly white woman who long ago realized that being white afforded me huge privilege. This story made me break down and cry. Every parent wants the very best for their own. It must be so disappointing for this dad to realize how little he can do in this situation. Age doesn’t necessarily bring knowledge, so I can only encourage the writer to never give up!

Claire Amirault

Amesbury

Thoughts on Mindfulness

The difficulty in this Perspective column (“Would You Mind Mindfully Being Mindful?,” December 15) is that little distinction is made between the practice of mindfulness and the commercialized industry of wellness. A skeptic’s view of the practice of mindfulness is best explored by research, including apps as well as daily practice. In addition, scientific research should have been consulted with much more rigor, to demonstrate that the author has at least figured out the difference between visualization, meditation, and daily mindfulness. Joanna Weiss’ assertion that “things are actually going OK. If I’m mindful of that, will it make a difference?” is exactly the kind of detrimental thinking I have observed in my students. Students who practice mindfulness usually have more resilience, and keep a very even keel regardless of what life throws at them.

Gita Brown

Kingston

Weiss is missing out on very valuable practice. I’m a simple, average Joe who finds peace and serenity in taking 10 minutes a day.

Virginia Conway

Needham

Learning mindfulness has helped me de-stress, lowered my blood pressure, and even made it possible to work out quite significant disagreements without needing to go to a therapist. Some people were raised to know how to be mindful, but not me. It was a game changer.

Goldsky

posted on bostonglobe.com

The author has legitimate concerns about the commercialization of mindfulness. Mindfulness is awareness and it takes practice. For that you don’t need apps or Australians or any one else guiding meditations.

greengrassofmass

posted on bostonglobe.com

Power Couple

Excellent article (“2019 Bostonians of the Year: Rachael Rollins and Andrew Lelling,” December 150. I had strong (and negative) opinions about both of them. It’s nice to see the people behind the positions and understand where they come from.

blazingtruth2

posted on bostonglobe.com

The writer makes the connection between the members of this seeming odd couple effectively, and in a way that makes the reader like them both more. This is easily the best writing I have read in the Globe in a long time. How I wish we could have more appreciation of each other in the manner demonstrated here.

Isdad

posted on bostonglobe.com

Excellent profiles on Rollins and Lelling! I truly enjoyed the balanced approach and personal insights. I can relate: I am an Irish, Dorchester-raised gal who’s the most liberal in her cop-filled family of origin and who married a Cuban-American Republican.

Maureen O’Brien

Boston

Solid choices. And I don’t agree with everything they do but they are beacons of change.

mohall

posted on bostonglobe.com

While I certainly do not agree with some of [Rollins’s] policies, I do have a newfound respect for her and the tough job she has . . . good article!

SJA79

posted on bostonglobe.com

Lelling deserves awards. Rollins? Ahhh . . . NO!

Lynn1066

posted on bostonglobe.com

I seriously question the Globe’s decision to confer Bostonian of the Year status on a US attorney who concedes that he must cater both to a president who repeatedly undermines the rule of law and core principles of democracy and to an attorney general who seems determined to ensure that the rule of law does not apply to that president’s words and actions. While President Trump savages our democratic principles, institutions, and norms, Attorney General [William] Barr, whom Lelling serves, demonstrates almost daily a belief that his role is to advance the president’s political agenda and to serve as his personal protector instead of protecting the public interest, the people, and the Constitution. I have never heard Lelling question in any way the conduct of the president or the attorney general, both of whom took the same oath of office he did — an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States. That silence is not the stuff of which a Bostonian of the Year should be made.

Scott Harshbarger

Former Massachusetts Attorney General

Any US attorney with a shred of decency would have resigned rather than serve under [Attorney General] Barr (see Bill Weld). The fact that he is willing to hitch his wagon to Barr and Trump’s donkey is reason enough for me to say he’s unworthy of the honor.

salemlawyer

posted on bostonglobe.com

I like how this article concluded: “You might actually like the restraint you see.” That’s advice all of us can apply.

Mark Wilson

New Albany, Ohio

Higher Calling

Thank you so much for your article on Enes Kanter, the Celtics player who received Honorable Mention for Bostonian of the Year. I am not a big sports fan, but my late husband, Gene, was. His favorites were the Celts, and he would have been so proud of this young man. In Gene’s honor, I want to thank Kanter for the wonderful and brave work he is doing. I wish him the best and hope he has the chance to reconcile with his family.

Carol Malthaner

Cambridge

Supporting a Deaf Child

This story gives us all hope (“Bostonians of the Year Honorable Mention: Samantha Savitz’s Neighbors”). It lets us know that we are all capable of listening to our “better angels.”

BR74

posted on bostonglobe.com

Hooray! Humanity exists [on] Islington Road. In many places nowadays, interacting with neighbors is almost nonexistent. May the Islington Road tribe increase.

veefbe

posted on bostonglobe.com





