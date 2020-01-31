It started with the words “You have cancer.” Words that sent shivers down our spines, rendering us both speechless. Words that opened a dramatic new chapter of uncertainty in our lives, our hopes and fears constantly shifting with the results of the latest CT scan. Our kids, grandkids, siblings, are now part of the journey with us, and the outcome is undetermined.

She walked into my life the summer of 1974 while I was tending bar at the Oxford Ale House in Harvard Square. We were both directionless and broke, barefoot on the path of life, yet something clicked and we embarked on a journey together that has lasted 45 years. There has been ecstasy and despair, good times and bad times, and most recently, a moment of terror.

Advertisement

Our life with cancer has been like riding a roller coaster — gut wrenching yet strangely liberating. When we first found each other at the Ale House we had nothing holding us back. Life was pure potential. Everything we owned — clothes, records, and books, mostly — fit into a ’67 Camaro and a ’74 Malibu. Marriage, kids, careers were followed by a seemingly endless accretion of possessions and distractions. Our last move required the equivalent of an 18-wheeler.

We’ve both kept detailed calendars and planners for years. The cancer diagnosis has changed almost all of that, focusing us entirely on the here and now. The calendars are kaput. Although the cancer is inoperable and incurable, the doctors tell us it is controllable through chemotherapy. So far the results have been encouraging. Coping is a continuous battle, but one we are winning. We have systematically started stripping the excess baggage from our lives, relentlessly rooting out the things in our life that we don’t use, need or want. Craigslist has helped enormously, our local thrift shop’s clothing inventory is enriched by us at least once a week, and the “free” store at our local transfer station gets all the odds and ends. The kids have even taken a few things, except the brown furniture.

Advertisement

With each object we sell or give away, we’re feeling less burdened and more free. We hope to find the balance between what we really need to be comfortable and what would fit into our long gone Camaro and Malibu. The attic is cleaned out now, the basement still holds a few boxes, and the garage, well, it’s much emptier.

Our hearts and minds are much fuller. Many of our daily stresses have melted away. We will always worry about the future for our kids and grandkids. But impeachment, political candidates, elections, and all the shrill warnings and gnashing of teeth from the far left and far right don’t even register. Property tax bills, sunblock, daylight saving time just don’t make the cut. We read more, we talk more. The daily routine of life has become more interesting, more relevant. Volunteering and community work are more fulfilling. Ending the day on the patio with a glass of wine, some good conversation, and Lake Winnipesaukee in the distance is far more rewarding than watching the nightly news.

There’s no telling what this chapter in our lives will bring. Or how long it will last. Inevitably, one of us will start a new chapter alone, but it’s nothing we need to think about right now. As we strip away the distractions and detritus of 45 years together, we are, once again, getting closer to what we were in the beginning: barefoot on the path of life.

Advertisement

_____________

Harry Viens and his wife, Kathleen, are retired and living in New Hampshire. Send comments to connections@globe.com. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.



