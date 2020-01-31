LOT SIZE 0.9 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $481,250 in 2006

PROS This 1885 farmhouse sits on a spacious lot near Wrentham Common. From the front porch, a tiled entryway with half bath interrupts the hardwood floors as the dining and living rooms meet the rustic kitchen — which features a wood stove, butcher-block counters, and apron-front sink. The second floor holds four bedrooms and a full bath, and there are two bonus rooms in the walk-up attic. Off the kitchen, there’s a pantry with laundry, plus access to the deck, yard, and garage — which is on two levels. Above that is a one-bedroom apartment (with a double sink of its own). CONS East Street is also Route 140, a main road.

Kurt Franklin, Keller Williams, 508-446-0275, kurtfranklingroup.com

$650,000

32 PENNYMEADOW ROAD / SUDBURY

SQUARE FEET 2,443

LOT SIZE 1.05 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $570,000 in 2018

PROS Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac near Sudbury Center, this 1955 split-level was recently remodeled. The main living area is downstairs, anchored by a long living room with a whitewashed fireplace. At the other end, a breakfast bar pass-through reveals the kitchen, which features stainless appliances and a double-basin farmhouse sink. Nearby, a sunny dining room offers access to a patio and backyard. A hall off the entryway connects a laundry and utility room, a stylish bath, and an office. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a master with twin closets, plus a playroom with built-ins and a new bath. The detached two-car garage includes a heated studio. CONS No basement.

Tom and Joanne Team, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 781-795-0502, info@tomandjoanneteam.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.