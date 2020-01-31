JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As Missouri ramps up toward the sale of medical marijuana, a new petition drive was launched Thursday aimed at making recreational marijuana legal, too.

A group called Missourians for a New Approach is gathering signatures to put the issue of adult-use marijuana on the November 2020 ballot. The group said the effort is being supported by the same backers who helped pass the medical marijuana constitutional amendment in 2018.

Campaign manager John Payne said in a statement that 11 other states, including neighboring Illinois, now allow recreational use of marijuana.