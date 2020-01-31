Norton schools announced that students from China will not be coming to study in the town, while the Brookline schools said a planned trip by students to China had been postponed indefinitely.

The cancellations come as a number of colleges and universities in New England have also canceled study abroad programs in China as a result of the outbreak.

Ten Chinese students from schools in and around Beijing were set to arrive in Norton Sunday. They were planning to stay with students from the Henri A. Yelle Elementary School, Norton Middle School, and Norton High School for about two weeks.

Norton Public Schools spokeswoman Karina Sallaway said the decision to cancel the exchange was made based on information from the US Centers from Disease Control and in coordination with the district’s partner, BostonWise, a Chinese cultural exchange organization.

“I know that our students, host families, and staff along with the students from China were looking forward to this yearly event," Norton Superintendent of Schools Joseph Baeta said. “Although the visiting students are hundreds of miles away with no confirmed cases, we just thought that the safety of all was the most important.”

Eight Brookline High School students and their chaperone were scheduled to leave the United States next week to spend their spring semester studying at the Gaoxin No. 1 High School in Xi’an, China.

Nearly 90 people have been infected with the virus in Shaanxi, the province Xi’an is in, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“It is too early to say if and when the students might travel there,” Assistant to the Superintendent Betsy Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said Brookline school officials followed a Level 3 Health Alert to avoid all unnecessary travel to China, which was issued by the CDC on Monday. The district was also advised to avoid travel to China by the Brookline Health Department, Fitzpatrick said.

“The health and safety of our students, and their chaperone, was foremost in our minds as we made this decision,” Fitzpatrick said.

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency due to concerns about the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in China. The State Department has issued a travel advisory urging Americans not to visit the country, airlines are canceling flights there, and travelers coming from China are being screened at US airports. The number of people infected in China has reached almost 10,000 and 213 deaths have been recorded.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report. Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.







