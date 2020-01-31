“These results are particularly impressive,” NNEPRA Chairman John Melrose said in a statement. “We are committed to the continued growth of the Downeaster service and are working hard in 2020 to improve/expand transportation alternatives to further enhance mobility to our citizens and support economic growth for Maine Businesses.”

About 575,400 passengers rode the Downeaster, which runs from Brunswick, Maine, to North Station in Boston, in 2019. NNEPRA said this was a 7.8 percent increase in ridership from 2018.

The Amtrak Downeaster carried a record-breaking number of passengers last year, according to the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority.

The last record-breaking year for ridership on the Downeaster was in 2017, when 546,056 passengers rode the train, NNEPRA said. Ridership dipped in 2018.

NNEPRA Marketing Director Natalie Bogart said The Downeaster also experienced record ridership growth in nine out of the 12 months in 2019.

August was the highest ridership month in Downeaster history, Bogart said. The 60,944 passengers who rode the train that month also marked the first time Downeaster ridership passed 60,000 passengers in a single month, she said.

Repeat riders, improved reliability, and more trains to Freeport and Brunswick led to the record-breaking amount of passengers, according to NNEPRA. Passengers also ranked the Downeaster among the top Amtrak lines for food service, friendliness, and overall satisfaction, NNEPRA said.

“Amtrak Customer Satisfaction score of 91% suggests that people are not only riding the Downeaster, but are finding it to be enjoyable as well,” NNEPRA representatives wrote in a statement.

NNEPRA is a public transportation authority created by the Maine state Legislature that has an agreement with Amtrak to operate the Downeaster rail service, according to NNEPRA’s website.

