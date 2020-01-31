Police are searching for suspects after mail was taken from US Postal Service mailboxes between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning in Boxford, police said.

Police were alerted about the crime after a citizen found discarded mail on the side of the road near mailboxes on Elm Street and brought it to the police station Thursday morning, Boxford Police Sergeant Matthew Dupont said. The thieves used “a sticky pad attached to a cord” to access the mailboxes.

The mail was taken between 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and early Thursday, Boxford police said in a Facebook police.