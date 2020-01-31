Two people were taken to the hospital, and students were sent home early after carbon monoxide was found in a Marblehead elementary school Friday morning, School Superintendent William McAlduff said in a statement.
Shortly before 7:45 a.m., firefighters discovered high readings of carbon monoxide being released into the Coffin Elementary School from a malfunctioning boiler, McAlduff said.
The building was evacuated immediately, and school was officially canceled at about 8 a.m., McAlduff said. Parents were notified of the closure as they were dropping their children off at the school.
Twenty children who had already arrived for the day were put inside a Marblehead school bus to keep warm, McAlduff said. They were then brought by bus to the Eveleth School, where their parents were called to pick them up.
Staff members and one student were inside the elementary school at the time it was evacuated, McAlduff said. EMTs evaluated staff who reported feeling any symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.
Two maintenance staff members who had been working in the boiler room that morning were taken to the hospital as a precaution, McAlduff said.
