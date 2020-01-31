Two people were taken to the hospital, and students were sent home early after carbon monoxide was found in a Marblehead elementary school Friday morning, School Superintendent William McAlduff said in a statement.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m., firefighters discovered high readings of carbon monoxide being released into the Coffin Elementary School from a malfunctioning boiler, McAlduff said.

The building was evacuated immediately, and school was officially canceled at about 8 a.m., McAlduff said. Parents were notified of the closure as they were dropping their children off at the school.