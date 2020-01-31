A guard at the Norfolk County House of Correction in Dedham was fired Wednesday after two inmates suffered non-fatal overdoses last weekend, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Kara Nyman, the spokeswoman, provided details of the overdoses and subsequent firing in a brief statement.

"Keeping illegal contraband out of correctional facilities is a nation-wide challenge, and in Norfolk County, we make every effort to ensure the health and safety of staff and inmates alike,' Nyman said via e-mail. “Last Saturday, January 25th, two inmates who came into possession of illegal drugs suffered an overdose. Both received prompt medical care from our Norfolk County Corrections Officers and Medical Staff. Their swift and professional actions are to be commended.”