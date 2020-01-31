A mug of black coffee in hand, Judd ticked through Warren’s biography and urged the senator’s supporters in the room to sign up for canvassing shifts. She didn’t mention her candidate is trapped in the Senate chamber on jury duty. She scarcely mentioned Trump at all.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — In 2017, actress Ashley Judd recited a poem at the women’s march, assailing Trump as “a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust." But this week, stumping for Elizabeth Warren here as Trump’s impeachment trial slogs on, she made no mention of the historic proceeding that will color his presidency.

Call it the split-screen campaign.

In Washington, history is happening. And yet this momentous drama, unfolding during the pivotal weeks before Democratic voters start voting, is producing barely a gurgle on the campaign trail. Candidates make little mention. Voters rarely ask.

Interviews with more than two dozen New Hampshire voters this week suggest the key driver behind this disconnect is the dug-in partisanship that has come to define American politics. Democrats want Trump gone; Republicans agree with the president that he’s done nothing wrong. Talking about the impeachment trial, following its every twist and turn, isn’t drawing anyone out of the blue and red corners to which they retreated long ago.

Joan Durocher, 76, loathes Trump so much she won’t say his name but can’t bring herself to follow the impeachment proceedings too closely.

“Do I watch it? I can’t watch it. I’m trying to get into this spiritual space of thinking only positive, good things,” she said, browsing the new arrivals table at Bookery Manchester. She confessed, however, that she will “sneak an article of two in, just to see what’s happening" when she gets e-mail alerts.

“It’s a witch hunt,” asserted Charlie Kitchell, 60, of Manchester, as he headed into a Market Basket. “Yeah, he pushes the edge, but that’s good," because the country needs a president who isn’t afraid, the small-business owner said.

For Democrats, getting Trump out, however it happens, is the primary goal.

“I’m going to vote Democrat. So what does that matter? If they impeach him, OK, I’d be happy. But I just don’t want to see him in the office again,” said Linda H. of Manchester, who did not want to give her last name.

“You will!” chimed in her friend, Dot Charland, a Trump supporter from Deerfield.

For years, Democrats have clamored for impeachment, but now that it is here, polling reflects this lack of desire to see candidates talk about it. A recent WBUR poll showed overwhelming majorities of Democratic voters in New Hampshire support Trump’s removal from office — but those same voters very much want candidates to discuss issues other than Trump as they stump for votes.

Asked an open-ended question about what they want presidential hopefuls to talk about, just 6 percent of poll respondents shared any negative thoughts about Trump. Only a single person mentioned impeachment. Rather, voters said they want candidates to talk to them about health care, climate change, and the economy.

Those voters are following through by not asking about it. Warren held a tele-town hall Tuesday night with roughly 20,000 Iowa voters, according to her campaign, and didn’t field a single question about impeachment, the reason she wasn’t there in Iowa with them. The Massachusetts Democrat herself made only passing reference to her unusual predicament.

None of which is to say all voters aren’t following the impeachment news. Some are tracking it closely.

“I’m obsessed,” said Natalie Kelley, 49, after meeting Judd at a Portsmouth coffee house Tuesday morning. Like several other Democrats, Kelley said the ongoing impeachment drama has only deepened her commitment to working to elect a Democrat to the White House.

“It’s crazy what the human condition can endure," said the Wakefield, N.H., resident, a “Nasty Woman” button pinned to her jacket, of Trump’s tenure. “But I would hate to see another four [years] and I’m going to do everything I can to prevent that from happening.”

Most New Hampshire voters said they didn’t see impeachment influencing how they or others will vote. Democrats are, after all, very much united in their opposition to Trump, and so are the candidates seeking to replace him. Many are resigned that the trial will result in acquittal.

If impeachment isn’t penetrating the daily lives of more New Hampshire voters, sheer overload may also be to blame. “It’s almost exhausting to try to keep up,” said Gina Lemcke, 24, of Manchester, who said she’s trying to stay up to date with the basics of the trial.

“Part of why I think this has had less of an impact than, say, the Clinton impeachment is because we’ve been numbed by this administration. They are a nonstop disinformation and distraction machine,” said Fergus Cullen, a former New Hampshire GOP chairman who is a Trump critic.

Cullen said he is limiting his impeachment news to some social media and coverage by a few news outlets — but not too much. Since Trump took office, he said, "my coping strategy has been to consume less [news] because I decided it wasn’t healthy to be in a state of outrage all the time.”

Eric Remillard claims membership in that much-sought demographic, undecided independent voters, and he’s been listening off and on to the impeachment trial. He said he’s doing his best to sort out valid evidence from political posturing.

“I do feel like something was done wrong, but I also think that the level of scrutiny — it started right from the get-go from Trump winning the election — so I feel like you put any kind of scrutiny on any individual in society that heavily, you’re going to eventually find something,” said the 48-year-old Bedford, N.H., resident. “Some of this stuff they’re accusing Trump of, I think all the presidents have done it in some capacity or other, it’s just Trump was exposed for it.”

Remillard, who voted for Trump in 2016, said ultimately finding a candidate who aligns with his values is more important than what’s happening with impeachment, or how professional the president acts, though he’d love to see an improvement there. His political views lean conservative, he said, but he believes the United States needs to do more to address income inequality and tackle climate change, criticizing Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord without any backup plan.

Trump “obviously has a lot of issues; I wouldn’t disagree with that. But he’s one of these people who’s out there with it, versus smiling to your face and putting a knife in your back," Remillard said. “We kind of knew what we were going to expect with him in office, so I guess I’m not surprised by everything I hear.”













