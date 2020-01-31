He said that he and his wife were made to feel that “we were the ones who were causing her medical issues and we needed to be separated."

Lou Pelletier said “it was like a punch in the stomach” when Boston Children’s Hospital security guards escorted him and his wife out of the hospital on Valentine’s Day 2013 and forbade them from returning.

Justina Pelletier’s father took the stand Friday in her family’s malpractice suit against her doctors and caregivers at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“We had done nothing of any such nature,” he said. “We were accused of it, and we were fighting for our daughter’s life.”

That night, the Pelletiers found and met with a lawyer.

The Pelletiers are suing the hospital and the providers for allegedly violating their civil rights by telling them the state would take their daughter away if they resisted her doctors’ treatment plan and by barring them from seeing her.

Earlier this week, Justina Pelletier, 21, told the jury that she still has nightmares about the nine months she spent in a locked psychiatric unit at the hospital after doctors accused her parents of medical abuse and interfering with her treatment. Her separation anxiety remains so intense that she still sleeps with her mother.

Her physical health, however, has improved since she had her colon removed in February 2018, she testified.

“I don’t have any pain anymore,” Pelletier said.

Pelletier was 14 when her parents took her by ambulance to Children’s Hospital from their West Hartford, Conn., home in January 2013. Pelletier, who had experienced an increasing number of medical problems, had excruciating stomach pain from severe constipation.

Less than a month into her stay there, on Valentine’s Day 2013, her parents were whisked away from the hospital by men clothed in black, Justina Pelletier told the jury.

Doctors and state child welfare officials concluded her parents were acting against her best interests and interfering in her treatment.

In November 2011, doctors treating Pelletier at Tufts Medical Center filed a report with Connecticut’s child protection agency alleging potential medical abuse by the Pelletiers because they were balking over a feeding tube for their daughter and fighting hospitalizing her for psychiatric treatment.

The next month, a child psychiatrist treating the girl called Dr. Thomas Binder, Pelletier’s Connecticut pediatrician until 2012, and told him she thought the girl suffered from a somatoform disorder — a psychiatric illness that causes physical symptoms, according to testimony. The psychiatrist said she needed intensive inpatient psychiatric treatment.





