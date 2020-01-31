More than 15 firefighters responded to an incident near Omni Parker House in downtown Boston Thursday night.
Several fire trucks were on scene at 10:15 p.m. one of the trucks had a ladder extended to a window of the building several floors above the street.
In the alley, the scene smelled like a fire, although no smoke or flames were visible.
The fire drew a small group of people who stopped in front of Old City Hall to watch the activity.
School Street was briefly closed to traffic.
By 10:45 p.m., the scene was cleared and School Street was re-opened.
This story will be updated.
