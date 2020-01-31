Kathy Harris-Smedberg, assistant superintendent of the Bangor public schools, said the state Department of Education notified her district of the threats in the late morning. She said officials were told that Maine US Senator Susan Collins’s name was mentioned in the threat.

A Maine business received the threat and forwarded it to police, according to a statement from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Details of the threat, including which school districts it mentioned, were not released.

Maine State Police and the FBI are investigating after a a “web-based threat” Friday against a dozen high schools, officials said.

“Somebody was upset with Senator Collins,” she said. Bangor schools were placed in soft lockdown, meaning that activities were normal, but no one was allowed in or out of the buildings, she said.

“We put things into a lockdown to make sure all our students are safe,” she said.

Annie Clark, senior communications director for Collins, said in a statement, “The threat was made this morning, and we immediately contacted the Capitol Police, who worked closely with the FBI and state and local law enforcement to quickly ensure the safety of Maine schools.”

“Thank you to the Capitol Police, FBI, members of Maine law enforcement, superintendents, and all of the teachers and staff who have made sure our schools are safe today," Collins said in the statement.

A Collins spokesman referred all further comment to the Maine State Police.

All police departments in the state were informed of the threat by State Police, and all Maine high school superintendents were notified by the Maine Department of Education, McCausland said.

Scott Porter, the superintendent of Machias schools, told The Bangor Daily News that the threat specified Collins and listed high schools in Bangor, Brewer, East Millinocket, Caribou, Houlton, Madawaska, Jonesport, Machias and Harrington.

Investigators are working to determine the credibility of the threat and its origin, McCausland said. The State Police computer crimes unit and their federal counterparts are investigating.

