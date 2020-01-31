A Medway man was arrested Friday and charged with embezzling over $17,000 from a nonprofit that helps foster children, according to the Medway Police Department.

Michael Finnegan, 42, was arrested at about 9:52 a.m. and charged with larceny over $1,200 by embezzlement, forgery of a bank document, and uttering, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers executed search and arrest warrants that were obtained after a “lengthy investigation conducted by Detective Robert O’Neill into the theft of over $17,000 in funds from ‘Camp to Belong,’ a non-profit organization which reunites siblings who are living in separate foster homes at Summer Camps and other events,” the post said.