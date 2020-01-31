A Medway man was arrested Friday and charged with embezzling over $17,000 from a nonprofit that helps foster children, according to the Medway Police Department.
Michael Finnegan, 42, was arrested at about 9:52 a.m. and charged with larceny over $1,200 by embezzlement, forgery of a bank document, and uttering, police said in a Facebook post.
Officers executed search and arrest warrants that were obtained after a “lengthy investigation conducted by Detective Robert O’Neill into the theft of over $17,000 in funds from ‘Camp to Belong,’ a non-profit organization which reunites siblings who are living in separate foster homes at Summer Camps and other events,” the post said.
Advertisement
Police said the thefts occurred between early August 2019 and late September 2019 while Finnegan was employed as the executive director.
Finnegan was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court, police said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.