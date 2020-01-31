Renton, a junior, and the others arrived in China on Dec. 26 as part of Middlebury’s January term for study abroad, he said in a telephone interview Thursday night. But as the virus has beset the country over the month, restrictions from Middlebury have forced the students to stay in Beijing, waiting for a flight home.

Watching movies and eating take out food every night, Benjy Renton and seven other students from Middlebury College in Vermont are seemingly living a normal college life, he said. Except that they’re in Beijing, holed up on campus as the coronavirus blankets the city with fear.

“It’s definitely a pretty tense atmosphere,” Renton said. “There are a lot of unknowns as to how the virus can spread, and people are taking any precautions they can to limit their contact with people.”

For the students, this includes staying put on campus at Capital Normal University. If they want to leave, they must notify their director and sign out with a guard at the gate. And with an abundance of face masks and hand soap, the students do their part to follow precautions.

“The city is pretty deserted,” Renton said. “Many people have been in their homes for maybe a week or more, and many have not even gone out.”

