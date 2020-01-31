The community has been rocked by the back-to-back losses of these two young service members within five days of each other. The 24-year-old Thyne was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Virginia last week. The 30-year-old Phaneuf died alongside another airman, Lieutenant Colonel Paul K. Voss of Guam, in a plane crash in Afghanistan on Monday. Though both perished hundreds of miles from their riverside hometown, they are remembered and honored in vivid detail back in Hudson — a town of 24,000 that saw its everyday rhythms stopped cold, replaced by memorials and funerals.

HUDSON, N.H. — Drive the main roads of this town and you’ll notice a lot of signs. There are competing campaign lawn signs at every major intersection as primary season swiftly approaches. But then there’s another, more devastating kind: messages of grief and support for two fallen Hudson heroes, police officer Katie Thyne and Air Force Captain Ryan Phaneuf.

“It’s a horrific situation that just feels like hit after hit after hit to the community," said Bill Hughen, longtime counselor at Alvirne High School in Hudson. “Teachers are crying in the classroom.”

On the surface, it appeared as if Phaneuf and Thyne were cut from different cloth. The Air Force pilot was an understated leader who earned the aviator call name “Phantom” for always working behind the scenes and without fanfare. Meanwhile, the bubbly Thyne, who raked in accolades during her five years in the Navy, “never did anything small” and made it clear that “the world was her oyster and we were just living in it,” according to her brother Chris Thyne. But the two had something in common: a passion for service and improving the lives of others.

Although they never overlapped at Alvirne — Phaneuf graduated in 2007, and Thyne in 2013 — they were both members of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program.

From top cadet to ‘Phantom’

Phaneuf was unanimously voted group commander, or top cadet, of the JROTC program by the departing class of 2006, according to retired Colonel Kevin Grady, who oversaw the program. As a leader, Phaneuf ruled with a gentle touch rather than an iron fist. If a freshman was struggling with formations during drill practice, he would quietly pull him or her aside to give pointers and encouragement.

He brought his passion for flying to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. After being commissioned as an Air Force pilot, he completed his training at a base in Del Rio, Texas, where he was selected to stay on as an instructor.

“What stood out about Ryan and what made me friends with him, even though we were separated by rank, was that he was always very calm, caring, and invested,” said Major Chris Ambroson, Phaneuf’s direct supervisor in Del Rio. “There were students who excelled and there were the struggle buses, but he treated them all with the same patience and kindness.”

Ambroson and his fellow commanders gave Phaneuf the call sign of “Phantom.”

“It was a play on the fact that nobody knew how to pronounce his last name,” said Ambroson. “But mainly he was always doing some project to make something better but he was so humble that his work could go unnoticed.”

Phaneuf would have used this call name in radio communications during his final mission aboard a Bombardier E-11A electronic surveillance plane in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials have said there is no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.

Phaneuf’s wife, Megan Murat, is a broadcast journalist in Rapid City, S.D., where the couple relocated in 2018 for the pilot’s assignment with the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Ambroson called Phaneuf and Murat the “quintessential all-American couple.”

Neither she nor Phaneuf’s family could be reached for this story.

“We meet so many people in our military life. They go in and out, but you expect to see them again,” said Ambroson, who now flies for Delta. “I was in Pizza Hut when I found out, and just lost it then and there. Yeah, he crashed and I will never see him again, but it’s Megan and his family that you cry for.”

A ‘social chameleon’ with a ‘resting smiling face’

Ask anyone to tell you about Katie Thyne and they’ll bring up her smile.

“Katie was literally like the sun coming into your room. You never saw her without that smile. Just her disposition was a breath of fresh air all the time,” recalls Grady, who helped write Thyne’s recommendation for the Navy after her graduation.

“She was a tiny little person but she commanded the room,” recalled Hughen, her high school counselor. “She was a social chameleon who could blend with anybody. You could see the potential in her, and that’s what drove you to be on her case.”

Early on in her time at Alvirne, Thyne expressed a desire to become a police officer so Hughen connected her with Abbey Sloper, the assistant principal at the time and wife of a New Hampshire state trooper.

“We had hundreds of kids in our office every day but Katie got into your bones,” said Sloper, who still has a photo of Thyne pinned to a bulletin board in her office. “She was a mischievous kid, but she was also a kid who got it and was wise beyond her years.”

Thyne entered the Navy right after high school and served for five years, earning the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. In 2019, she achieved the dream she laid out in Hughen’s office as a teen by becoming a police officer in Newport News, Va.

Thyne died in the line of duty Jan. 23 after a driver fled during a traffic stop, dragged Thyne underneath the car, and then crashed into a tree. The driver, identified as Vernon Green II, ran from the scene but was arrested after a short foot chase. He was accused of homicide and possession of narcotics.

Thyne’s smile lives on in her 2-year-old daughter, Raegan Grace, who arrived in Hudson Thursday and gave the family their “first real sense of relief since Katie’s death,” according to her brother. Thyne was engaged to Brittany Lewis of Newport News.

A town mourns

Phaneuf’s body landed at Dover Air Force in Delaware on Thursday night. Funeral arrangements for the airman have yet to be announced. Thyne’s life will be celebrated on Saturday morning at the Immaculate Conception Church, followed by her burial and full military and police funeral honors at Lowell Cemetery.

A procession for Thyne stopped in front of Alvirne High School midday Thursday where hundreds of students spread across the front lawn to honor the slain alumni.

The cadets from the current JROTC program presented the Thyne family with flowers from the school’s floristry department. The group was led by 18-year-old commander Nick Spurrell, who will join the Army as an infantryman after his graduation.

“I’m prepared. As much as you can be,” said Spurrell. “My parents also served, so they’re supportive but the recent events have us all on edge. They could be the family to get that phone call. But we realize my service is for a greater purpose for the country and beyond Hudson.”

Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.