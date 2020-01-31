The 10-year-old girl was walking home on a bitter evening in January 1988 when she disappeared. About a month and a half later, her body washed up on sandy Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Last summer, it appeared that the Pawtucket police had finally solved a painful three-decade-old mystery: Who killed Christine Cole?

Christine Cole, 10, of Pawtucket, R.I., was murdered in 1988. She was included in a deck of playing cards detailing cold cases. (Handout)

Last July, at a hastily called press conference, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves and Detective Sue Cormier, who leads the Rhode Island Cold Case unit, announced that they’d arrested a Central Falls man for Christine’s death.

Joao Monteiro, 59, who had once lived above a market where Christine was last seen, was charged with her murder. Cormier’s arrest warrant cited the use of forensic DNA testing to connect Monteiro to blood found on Christine’s clothes.

Despite the major announcement, no one from the attorney general’s office attended that press conference. Within 24 hours, state prosecutors agreed to release Monteiro on $50,000 surety bail.

The case never went to a grand jury to seek an indictment. And now, the case is poised to be quietly dismissed.

Monteiro’s attorney, William Devine of Providence, said Thursday he filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice.

“This whole situation is very unfortunate,” he said. “It appears to me that they just don’t have the evidence.”

The arrest, he added, “was absolutely premature, and a case never should have been brought against this man the way it was brought."

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Peter Neronha confirmed that the motion will be heard on Tuesday, but declined comment until the court appearance. Usually, the prosecutors work closely with the police on investigations and determine when they are ready to proceed.

In the Cole case, it appears that didn’t happen.

Pawtucket police spokesman Detective Sergeant Christopher E. LeFort said Thursday that police had delivered the news to Christine’s family.

“It’s not a dead case. We’re still working our end. We’re not closing the book on it,” LeFort said. “It’s [the attorney general’s] call. We have our opinion, but they are the prosecuting arm of the law.”

Cormier did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

A 27-year veteran, Cormier started the police department’s Cold Case unit and founded the Rhode Island Cold Case Task Force. She quickly became the face of the task force, regularly featured on WPRI-TV and traveling the country giving lectures on investigating cold cases, including the case of Christine Cole.

Pawtucket Police Detective Susan Cormier posed for a portrait in April 2019 while holding a deck of playing cards that each featured an unsolved case. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Cormier started a Cold Case Facebook group to talk about the cases and her appearances. She produced decks of Cold Case playing cards, featuring murder victims, in an attempt to publicize and revive interest in old cases. Two weeks ago, she flew to Philadelphia to give a presentation before the crime-solving Vidocq Society.

The Christine Cole murder was the first of the cold cases -- and the first of Cormier’s murder cases -- to end in an arrest.

The arrest warrant cited DNA testing that connected Monteiro to the blood found on Christine’s pants. Forensic testing obtained a partial Y-STR, or short tandem repeat profile for the male Y-chromosome.

This kind of match is helpful to narrow down possible suspects, but does not pinpoint an individual.These types of profiles are statistically weaker to match, said Elaine Pagliaro, a forensic scientist at the Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science at the University of New Haven who was not involved in the Cole case. With the Y chromosome, sequences are shared among all the males in the paternal line -- brothers, uncles, grandfathers -- and repeated among relatives, she said.

Forensic scientists also look at how often a profile appears in a certain population, Pagliaro added. For example, she said, “you could get a relatively common occurrence -- one in 5,000 men within the Hispanic population.”

The closest DNA match the Rhode Island Department of Health found was with Monteiro’s son, who was born in 1993, five years after Christine was killed. So Cormier looked for other close male relatives and settled on Monteiro, who had lived in the neighborhood for years, including above the market that Christine visited the night she disappeared.

Monteiro had no relationship to Christine Cole, and denied knowing her or being responsible for her death, according to the arrest warrant.

Monteiro moved 19 times in 30 years and parked his vehicle outside a neighboring building, instead of his residence, Cormier wrote in the arrest warrant. She cited those details as suspicious, writing that “Monteiro was confronted with the covert way he lives his life.”

Monteiro no longer lives in Rhode Island. After he was charged with murder, he lost his job at Cintas where he’d worked for 13 years, and then lost his apartment, said Devine. He ended up moving in with a sister in Massachusetts.

“It appears Pawtucket [police] did this on their own and didn’t utilize the resources of the attorney general’s office,” said Devine.

A dismissal without prejudice means that the police could someday refile charges -- and there is no statute of limitations for murder.

It’s still “a terrible outcome," Devine said.

“You have the victim’s family thinking the case has been solved, and now you have another person who is accused whose life is ruined," Devine said. "Two sets of families whose lives are ruined right now. There’s a human toll here.”





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com