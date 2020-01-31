The national co-chairs of the “federally-independent organizing effort” are Raimondo, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen García, Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry, and the Color of Change PAC’s Rashad Robinson.

A coalition of labor groups, progressive organizations, and governors announced the “Organizing Together 2020” campaign on Friday, saying it will hire organizers, open offices, and recruit volunteers over the next six to eight weeks in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

PROVIDENCE -- Democratic Governor Gina M. Raimondo will co-chair a massive new effort to organize against President Donald Trump in six battleground states, aiming to get political field work underway while the Democratic primary remains unsettled.

Raimondo, who recently concluded a term as chair of the Democratic Governors Association, took part in a conference call with reporters on Friday, three days before the Iowa caucuses. She said a protracted primary could leave the eventual Democratic nominee with little time to create campaign operations in battleground states.

“Trump is already out there,” she said. “So we are trying to circle the wagons, get the horses together, and create an infrastructure.”

Raimondo, who has not endorsed a presidential candidate, said Democrats will need to come together to unite behind whoever wins the nomination.

“But as any of us who have run campaigns know, good organizing takes time,” she said. “You cannot wake up and have an effective, powerful, on-the-ground grassroots effort overnight. So we are starting now to make sure the Democratic candidate can get over the finish line and defeat the president.”

When asked how this effort will fit with other Democratic operations, Raimondo said it’s good that a lot of groups are active in battleground states.

“We are seeing a level of energy in our party that I've never seen before,” she said. “What we are going to do here is give all those independent groups a home, a place to go to work together.”

And, she said, “This is an infrastructure that will be handed over to whoever the nominee is.”

When asked if she will travel or raise funds for the effort, Raimondo said, “I will do whatever I’m asked to do. This is a moment when every American asks ‘What can I do?’ I am on board.”

Politico reports the organizing effort is being assembled by Paul Tewes, a Democratic strategist who led President Barack Obama’s field efforts in key states. It says the effort could cost an estimated $20 million to $60 million and is being funded by a political nonprofit called the Strategic Victory Fund, whose donors are anonymous.

