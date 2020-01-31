What use is it to cite the Constitution, to refer to the Founders’ fears that exactly this kind of unchecked lawlessness would arise, or to appeal to core principles like the rule of law, the separation of powers and checks and balances?

What is there to say about this week’s shameful events in the US Senate that doesn’t sound hopelessly naive?

Of course, this outcome was inevitable. Soulless Senate President Mitch McConnell and other Trump cultists were never going to let former National Security Adviser John Bolton testify. They were always going to acquit Trump. The actual votes, expected Friday, will be mere formalities.

Advertisement

Yet there is still plenty to shock us here. On the way to their foregone conclusions, senators — and the defense attorneys who addressed them — have debased our democracy further than even the cold-eyed realists among us could have anticipated.

Their arguments and reversals were so outrageous and so cynical, their reasoning so circular, that they managed to take us below even the depths to which our country had already sunk. And that is very low, indeed.

It’s hard to choose the worst among the president’s defenders, but Massachusetts’ own Alan Dershowitz has to be right up — or down — there. It wasn’t enough for Dershowitz to argue a position that contradicted his previous public stance, during the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, that impeachable offenses needn’t involve criminal conduct (“I am just far more correct now,” he said on CNN, straight-faced, by way of explanation).

No, Dershowitz went further, edging us closer to absolute monarchy by arguing that virtually any non-criminal thing a president does to get re-elected is inherently in the public interest, and therefore permissible: “That cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” Dershowitz said, narrowing the offenses for which his president can be removed to virtually zero.

Advertisement

Time and again, Trump’s defenders argued not that he was innocent of allegations that he’d tried to use taxpayer dollars to extort a vulnerable foreign country into investigating his political opponent so he could win re-election in 2020 — how could they? — but that, even if he did it, it didn’t matter.

Or, as Lamar Alexander put it, it mattered, but not enough to require us to do anything about it before the very election in which he conceded Trump has tried to cheat.

It’s one thing to prostrate oneself before Trump openly, like Dershowitz has, or any of the Senators, like Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, who debase themselves daily before a man they once loudly, and rightly, despised.

But God save us from so-called moderates like Alexander, who dress up their political calculations and moral capitulations in elaborate layers of principle and sober deliberation.

“If this shallow, hurried and wholly partisan impeachment were to succeed, it would rip the country apart, pouring gasoline on the fire of cultural divisions that already exist,” Alexander said in a statement late Thursday night.

It is hurried only because Republicans sped its end by refusing to hear further evidence. It is partisan only because Republicans, including Alexander himself, have abdicated their duty to the country, refusing to be impartial jurors, or to conduct a real trial at all. For Alexander and others to blame Democrats for Republicans’ disregard for the rule of law, for their own fear of a lawless president and his worst supporters, is just mind-blowing. Even more so given the fact that Alexander is headed out the door, retiring from the Senate this year.

Advertisement

Alexander will be no Howard Baker, his mentor and another Republican Senator from Tennessee, who took a principled stand against President Richard Nixon during Watergate. And it’s clear that there are precious few potential heroes on the Republican side.

Certainly not Bolton, who could have stepped before a microphone any day before now and told everything he knows, first hand, about Trump’s inexcusable offenses, but who appears to have chosen to profit from his book instead.

And certainly not Maine’s Susan Collins, Hamlet of the Pine Tree State, who can always be relied upon to take a stand when it doesn’t matter. Or Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, who released a bizarre statement Friday afternoon in which she said she would vote not to call new witnesses because the Senate trial had been unfair. And this even as more Bolton revelations emerged, which implicated one of the president’s defense attorneys himself — a man who lectured Democrats about withholding facts — in Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine.

“It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed,” she added. It’s a failure Murkowski now owns.

It seems it’s all on Mitt Romney, the lone Senator who made it clear from the start that he wanted the Senate to hear from witnesses, and who signaled that he could very well vote against the president on the underlying charges, even in the face of childish taunts from the president and his sycophants.

Advertisement

Bless the Senator from Utah for that. But when one’s hopes for the Republic rest upon somebody as inconstant as our former governor, we’re definitely in trouble.

There has been much talk of how the refusal of Romney’s colleagues to do their duty will backfire on GOP Senators. That refusing to hear more evidence now and acquitting Trump means they will wear every damaging revelation about the president from now on, that they will be smeared with the president’s further transgressions, which will be legion, and pay for it all at the ballot box.

But they’re not acting like it. Maybe they know something the idealists don’t. Clearly, McConnell and his troops are utterly unafraid of the judgment of voters. They are unafraid of the judgment of history. They fear only the President’s tweeting thumbs, and the displeasure of his cultishly devoted supporters.

Another argument those still clinging to the old ideals raise is that, if Trump gets limitless power, a Democratic president — assuming there ever is one again — will enjoy imperial status too. But that will not happen. Even if a Democratic president were inclined to be as lawless as Trump, the GOP would simply reverse once more and become strict constitutionalists. They will make the same appeals to the rule of law Democrats and Republicans of conscience are making now. They will do it with straight faces. And they will get away with it.

Advertisement

Only one side is playing by the rules.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.