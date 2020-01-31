Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who was shot in the head during a constituent event in January 2011, took part in a “gun violence prevention roundtable” led by Governor Gina M. Raimondo. She heard from relatives of gun violence victims, as well as from Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and State Police Superintendent James M. Manni.

“Stopping gun violence takes courage,” Giffords said. “Now is the time to come together. Be responsible. Democrat. Republican. Everyone. We must never stop fighting. Fight. Fight. Fight. Be bold. Be courageous. The nation’s counting on you.”

PROVIDENCE — With gun bills at the forefront of the state legislative agenda, shooting victim and former representative Gabrielle “Gabby” Giffords came to the State House on Thursday, urging gun-control advocates to be bold and courageous.

Giffords also planned to attend a fund-raiser on Thursday night for the newly formed Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence Rhode Island. Meanwhile, her husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, is running against U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican who was born in Rhode Island.

Giffords’ visit comes as the state Senate has just passed a bill that would ban 3D-printed guns and “ghost guns,” and the House Judiciary Committee has voted for a similar but not identical bill. Also, the House Judiciary Committee voted this week for a bill that would require that dealers send copies of gun purchase applications to the police chief in the buyer’s hometown -- a measure prompted by a recent fatal shooting in Westerly.

But the Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, who both have “A” ratings from the NRA, have not expressed support for more far-reaching gun proposals, such as a ban on “assault-style weapons.”

After the event, Raimondo, a Democrat, told reporters she backs the 3D-gun legislation but also wants to ban high-capacity magazines and guns in schools.

“We have to do more in order to pass responsible gun safety legislation so we can save lives,” she said. “It is heartbreaking to sit next to Congresswoman Giffords and see her daily physical struggle, still, due to gun violence, and to hear from mothers who lost their children.”

Theresa Moretti, of Cranston, talked about her 6-year-old grandson, Dylan Hockley, one of the 20 children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

Moretti noted that many of the victims of the mass shootings at Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook and Parkland, Fla., were young enough to have grandparents who are still alive.

“Grandparents have a double loss,” Moretti said. “They lose a grandchild, but they also have an inability to do anything to help this horrific time disappear from their child’s life. We’re parents -- we are supposed to make the world better for our children, we are supposed to make the ugliness go away.”

But after seven years, Moretti said she has yet to find a way to take that pain away for her daughter. “I have two holes in my heart,” she said.

When Raimondo asked what needs to be done in Rhode Island, Moretti said AR-15-style rifles, such as the one used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook school shooting, should not be available for private purchase.

She recalled the day the family went to see Dylan at the funeral home. “You know what they said to us? ‘Don’t touch this part of him and don’t touch that part of him.’ And you know what that means? They had to put him back together," she said.

Raimondo said that the day after the Westerly shooting, she called her staff and the head of the State Police, asking what changes could have prevented that tragedy, and along with the attorney general’s office, they came up with some good proposals.

“But I’ve also said -- and this is a horrible thing to say and I believe it to be true -- God forbid, if there were a Sandy Hook with an AR-15 in Providence tomorrow, the legislature would take action," Raimondo said. "So why do we have to wait for that to happen? We shouldn’t have to.”

The Rev. Liz Lerner Maclay, of the First Unitarian Church in Providence, said clergy involved the Guns to Plowshares projects are tired of officials tweeting out “thoughts and prayers” in response to gun violence.

“Thoughts and prayers are our job,” she said. “It is not legislators’ job to tweet out so easily and cheaply thoughts and prayers. It is legislators’ work to actually pass legislation that will both support gun control and, frankly, fund work … that actually diminishes gun violence.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com