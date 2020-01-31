A teenager died after being struck by a commuter rail train in Concord Thursday night, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The victim, who is believed to be approximately 18 years old, was hit by the train shortly before 11:30 p.m. while he was trespassing on the right of way west of the Conant Street crossing, police wrote in a posting on tpdnews411.com.

“The male has been pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained,” police wrote. “Foul play is NOT suspected."