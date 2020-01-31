Forty-six troopers and higher-ranking officers have been implicated in the payroll fraud scheme that included writing phony tickets and falsifying time sheets to collect overtime pay for hours they never worked.

“In every case, we will require that the trooper reimburse the taxpayer dollar for dollar any money paid for hours not worked, in addition to a substantive punitive penalty,” Mason said in a morning news conference at the agency’s Framingham headquarters.

FRAMINGHAM — State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced Friday that the department is moving to fire 22 troopers and strip pension benefits for another 14 retired members after an internal investigation concluded they stole overtime pay in recent years.

Nine have pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges. One criminal case is pending.

The other 36 cases were reviewed by prosecutors, but ultimately referred back to the department, Mason said Friday.

The internal investigation into the overtime fraud scandal began with three years ago and initially focused on just a single trooper before widening in the ensuing months and sparking parallel criminal probes by state and federal prosecutors.

Both the state and federal investigations remain active.

Earlier this month, Governor Charlie Baker and Mason announced policy changes and proposals to supplement a previous set of reforms launched in the spring of 2018.The efforts take aim at corruption and cultural problems that have plagued the force for years and include a proposal to allow state and municipal agencies to recover triple damages from police officers who knowingly submit false claims for hours worked.

Those changes have come as the department has been embroiled in a seemingly-endless series of controversies in recent years.

This week there was another wave.

There were allegations that an ex-barracks commander was cruising to Bermuda when he claimed to be working as part of a scheme he carried out for months after his colleagues were arrested for fraud.

Another former lieutenant pleaded guilty to overtime fraud charges that included an instance in which he wrote a phony ticket to a Boston Police officer to cover up skipping overtime hours he was paid for.In a third case, prosecutors more than doubled their estimate for how much overtime pay a trooper stole after reviewing records State Police suddenly found over the summer after claiming they didn’t exist and following many months of investigation.

And on Thursday, a federal judge again raised questions about whether the overtime fraud scandal amounted to a criminal conspiracy, worthy of the kind of charges often used against mobsters who engage in elaborate schemes.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele