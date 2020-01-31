BELMONT “The Revolution Will Be Photographed! Demonstrations, Occupations, Marches and Rallies," an exhibition by photographer Joshua Touster, is on view now through Feb. 29 with a public reception on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mass Audubon Habitat Education Center & Wildlife Sanctuary, 10 Juniper Rd. For more information, call 617-489-5050 or go to www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/habitat .

CONCORD The Umbrella Stage Company presents “Hundred Days,” with music and lyrics by The Bengsons, Thursdays through Sundays until Feb. 16 at The Umbrella Arts Center, 40 Stow St. This concert-style musical scored to anthemic folk music explores the idea of embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. Tickets are $19-$42. For tickets and a complete schedule of performances, call 978-371-0820 or go to www.theumbrellaarts.org .

NEWTON “Hairdensity,” a historical exploration of hair, opens at Historic Newton on Thursday, Feb. 13. View artifacts, accessories, and photos dating from 1840 to 1980 that show how hairstyles reflect fashion trends as well as personal choices and beliefs. Historic Newton is located at the Jackson Homestead and Museum, 527 Washington St. For entrance fees and other information, call 617-796-1450 or go to www.historicnewton.org.

ACTON Peek at the innards of your favorite childhood toys at “Toys: The Inside Story," an exhibit that provides a close-up view of everything from jack-in-the-boxes to Etch-a-Sketches and how they work, now through May 10 (at the Discovery Museum, 177 Main St. Visitors can even create their own toy-like combinations of gears, pulleys, linkages, cams, and circuits. For entrance fees, hours and more information, call 978-264-4200 or go to www.discoveryacton.org/

Nancy Shohet West can be reached at nancyswest@gmail.com.