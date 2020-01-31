In the lead-up to the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses and the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Co-winners: Donald Trump and Bailey the Dog

Truth be told there wasn’t a lot of action on the presidential campaign trail in the past day.

Sure former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign remains buoyed by a new poll Tuesday showing him retaking the lead in Iowa. He is now shifting television advertising from New Hampshire and South Carolina to double down with more ads in the Hawkeye State.

Meanwhile, former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., is taking new aim at rivals in his stump speech, calling out Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders as vestiges of the past — a move that got him some attention.

But the Senate impeachment trial dominated the news and kept four presidential candidates in Washington and on the sidelines.

With that as the backdrop, it was a pretty low bar to win the last 24 hours on the presidential campaign. So it was almost by default that a pair of golden-haired wonders, Trump and Elizabeth Warren’s dog, Bailey, both won the day.

Bailey was the subject of profiles in the Boston Globe, Washington Post, BuzzFeed, and the New York Times in the last 24 hours. That’s better press than basically all of the other presidential candidates.

That would be all presidential candidates except for the sitting president.

Trump came to Des Moines on Thursday night met by crowds that were waiting outside in the cold for over a day. They had good reason: the Drake University basketball arena only seats 7,000 people and it filled up very quickly.

For comparison, 524 Democrats came to see Pete Buttigieg at the same time event just 20 minutes away.

Technically Trump is competing in the Republican caucuses Monday night so he can plausibly say he’s not just in Iowa to troll Democrats. But the most recent Des Moines Register poll showed Trump’s approval rating among Republicans in the state at 85 percent.

Whatever the reason, he vacuumed up media coverage just four days before the caucuses, coverage that Democrats did not get. All day on Thursday, the local Des Moines TV stations were focused on the president’s visit — from the crowds, to the street closures for Vice President Mike Pence’s stop at the famous Drake Diner.

And in the evening, his rally, full of his usual zingers, was the focus. Biden is "so lost,” Bernie Sanders is a socialist, and everyone calls Buttigieg Mayor Pete because “they can’t even pronounce his name.”

Later, Trump pivoted to the general election, where he had a warning for the agriculture-heavy state: “So we are going to win the great state of Iowa. It is going to be a historic landslide. And if we don’t win your farms are going to hell.”

As Bailey might say: Woof.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.