In response to Globe Spotlight Fellow Christine Haughney’s report on the government’s response to E. coli outbreaks (“Green alert,” Page A1, Jan. 26): At the US Food and Drug Administration, we have an unwavering commitment to food safety and protecting consumers. We are well aware, however, that even one foodborne illness is one too many. We can do more. And we will do more.

We are focused on improving our prevention and response efforts. Shortly, we will release a blueprint for the FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety, which outlines new tools and approaches we plan to use. We will continue to monitor romaine, and we expect all sectors of the romaine industry to do everything possible to prevent future outbreaks. While prevention remains our priority, we will also pursue ways to empower consumers with actionable real-time information, including direct-to-consumer outreach and notifications.