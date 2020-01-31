The cold-water flats in three-decker houses where so many lived; the small corner stores that extended credit during hard times; walking up the train tracks to the town gym to take a shower; the great ballplayers and all the guys who “made good” in all sorts of professions, including Moroney, who became a regional labor leader. Neither has forgiven the town, or the federal government that provided financial help, for the demolition of Brookline’s Farm — and its replacement with high-rise luxury housing, along with a few low-income cooperative apartments and, later, public housing.

Every morning at 11, Frank Moroney and Ronnie Kilgallen, both now in their 80s, walk together from Frank’s two-family house in Brookline to nearby Jamaica Pond. They stride around it, two active older men remembering the neighborhood where they grew up together. “The farm,” says Moroney. “That’s all we talk about.”

It’s hard to imagine that contemporary progressives would countenance the demolition of more than 300 low-income housing units and the displacement of more than 200 families. But government planners remain far too confident that lower-income communities can be effectively designed. “They could have fixed it up,” says Moroney. “They didn’t have to tear it down.”

Such was urban renewal in 1958, as practiced not just in big cities but in many smaller jurisdictions eligible for Federal Housing Act grants to eliminate “blight.” It has left a legacy about which Boston remains of two minds. A new biography of the man behind the cold brutalism of Government Center and the glassy Prudential Center, master urban-renewal planner Edward Logue, by Harvard historian Lizabeth Cohen, is at least somewhat forgiving. It asserts he “really did learn on the job” to improve on what had been insensitive dealings with communities, including, famously, New Haven, where he had started. At the same time, an imaginative contemporary art installation at the Seaport by Pat Falco has celebrated the city’s signature housing for the aspiring poor, the three-decker frame house — exactly the sort that urban renewalists cleared by the block.

Frank Moroney (left) and Ronnie Kilgallen. Howard Husock

This, as a conversation with Moloney and Kilgallen makes clear, should not be a dispute: Urban renewal and its lingering assumptions were not only wrong but tragic. In fact, just celebrating the three-family house as great, practical architecture doesn’t go far enough. The progressivism of the 1950s and ′60s, with its roots in the New Deal, not only dismissed, wrongly, all sorts of historic regional low-cost housing as blighted, it also failed to understand the value of the assets — social, political, and financial — of what they dismissed as the poor side of town.

The fate of Brookline’s Farm — the site is occupied today by the hulking and transient Brook House apartment complex near the town’s Huntington Avenue border with Boston — epitomized the sins of that era’s progressives, who were sure they knew what was best for their low-income neighbors.

Yes, there was the dense, “social capital” of a first- and second-generation Irish immigrant community, but there was more. There were real financial assets of an aspiring working class. Three-decker houses were not just affordable places to live, they were tickets to upward mobility. There were 121 homes in the Farm— with 348 units. Three-deckers and resident owners were not unusual. More than half the units were either occupied by an owner or by a tenant whose owner lived there. In sharp contrast to public housing, ownership was a norm, which one could practice or to which one could aspire. The owners there — and in so many communities across the country — were denied the future appreciation of their property; it’s the rare surviving three-decker in Brookline today that doesn’t sell for well north of a million dollars.

Also taken were corner stores, laundry services, and car-repair garages. The poor side of town was much more than an affordable place to live. The Farm helped make possible the sort of interaction among the social classes that has since withered in America.

There are many lessons in the now almost-forgotten story of the Farm. It is now conventional wisdom that mixed-income versions of public and subsidized housing will work where previous developments failed. Perhaps — but progressives were just as sure that public housing would be much better than slums such as the Farm or Detroit’s Black Bottom, cleared for public housing that was itself later demolished. Both “slums” are now the subject of fond nostalgia by one-time residents. The Farm’s three-deckers arose as an organic urban neighborhood, based on a developer’s idea of what prospective residents could afford and what they preferred. The result was something we no longer build — a poor side of town of which residents are proud. “Here we were, living our lives,“ says Frank Moloney. “We had a very close-knit community, like a family . . . and they just wanted to take it down.”

Howard Husock is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a former Brookline Town Meeting member.